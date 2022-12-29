The Mayfield Graves County Art Guild recently held its Impressions Art Show 2022 at the Paducah City Hall.

Juror Kevin Myers, International Society of Experimental Artists, said, “First I would like to explain my general criteria for evaluating visual art. All good art is built on the triad of Design, Technique, and Expression. Design is composition made from the careful combination of the Formal Elements (line, shape/space, color, value, texture, time) and matching Principles of Design (variety, repetition, balance, scale/proportion, emphasis, unity, movement). Technique is the artist’s skill and ability to effectively use the medium/media. And Expression is the message, narrative, or deeper meaning of the piece of art. When all three of these concepts are in sync, good art can become exceptional art. Thank you for the honor of judging this very popular show with all of your wonderful artwork. It was such a special opportunity for me.”

