The Mayfield Graves County Art Guild recently held its Impressions Art Show 2022 at the Paducah City Hall.
Juror Kevin Myers, International Society of Experimental Artists, said, “First I would like to explain my general criteria for evaluating visual art. All good art is built on the triad of Design, Technique, and Expression. Design is composition made from the careful combination of the Formal Elements (line, shape/space, color, value, texture, time) and matching Principles of Design (variety, repetition, balance, scale/proportion, emphasis, unity, movement). Technique is the artist’s skill and ability to effectively use the medium/media. And Expression is the message, narrative, or deeper meaning of the piece of art. When all three of these concepts are in sync, good art can become exceptional art. Thank you for the honor of judging this very popular show with all of your wonderful artwork. It was such a special opportunity for me.”
• Best in Show, Callie Dunlap, photograph ‘Her’
PHOTOGRAPHY
• 1 st Place — April McCormack ‘Mayfield Devastation’
• 2nd Place — Jane E. Viterisi ‘Cat & Tractor’
Honorable Mention — Judith Curtsinger ‘Lake Barkley Pool’
DRAWING
• 1st Place — Carol Tribou ‘Taking a Stroll’’
• 2nd Place — Jaclyn Bondurant ‘Apathy’
• Honorable Mention — Jean Lorrah ‘Safe in My Hands’
MIXED MEDIA
• 1st Place — Lisa Narloch, glass ‘Tree of Life’
• 2nd Place — Jane E. Viterisi ‘New Moon’
• Honorable Mention — M. Teresa Bazzell ‘The Day of the Lord’
PAINTING
• 1st Place — John McLaren, watercolor ‘57th Avenue’
• 2nd Place- Tommy Fletcher, oil ‘BlaikLee’
• Honorable Mention — Diane Bay, oil ‘Jazz Atmosphere’
3-DIMENSIONAL
• 1st Place — Sirrom Self, metal ‘Sowing’
• 2nd Place — Michael Ramsey, ceramic ‘Vase’
• Honorable Mention — Dianne Carlisle, glass ‘Elkins 1943’
“We appreciate our sponsors for providing the awards for these talented artists,” said Nanc Gunn, director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild.
• $200 Best in Show Sponsor: Heath Building Materials
• $100 each 1st Place Award: Howard Happy Company, Acree Fitting & Hose, Byrn Funeral Home, 1st Kentucky Bank, C-Plant Federal Credit Union
• $50 each 2nd Place Award: Gilliam Thompson Furniture, River Valley Ag Credit Union, BlueGrass Cleaning, Patricia Twilla, and James Cash Auctioneers.
