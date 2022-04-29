MAYFIELD
“I remember driving in and just seeing trees uprooted and I was like, ‘oh my god’ like that. I’ve never seen anything like that where the roots of the tree were out of the ground and that showed how powerful it was,” said Matt Walst. “Then getting to see homes that were like, just gone. It was unbelievable.”
Walst is the lead vocalist of Three Days Grace, a band known for quietly breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for “most #1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever” with 13 of their songs.
After learning about the devastation that changed Mayfield forever, Three Days Grace wanted to bring awareness.
“Our guitar player Barry lives like three hours away, in Indiana. He actually had pictures from a home show up in his backyard a day after. They traveled all the way from Kentucky to his backyard,” said Walst. “So that’s how we kind of got word of it and did some searching on it and found out about it that way. And we just thought, you know, it’d be a good way to, you know, bring awareness of the situation because it seems like people around the (country) forget very easily.”
Walst speaks about how media in larger forms tends to move on from one issue to the other.
“We had COVID, then we have this in Ukraine,” said Walst. “People heard about this for a week, and then it was on to the next thing.”
When writing the song, soon to be known as “Lifetime,” Walst and his band members began to relate their life situations that took them through the journey of grief.
“My girlfriend lost her dad a couple of years ago, and when we’re writing the song that was kind of like my, you know, inspiration. Watching her go through it, and how painful it was for her to lose her dad,” said Walst. “I had watched her get the call and seeing her go through that much pain, like that kind of made me you know, just from that point of view, start writing the lyrics.”
Walst also notes Neil Sanderson and Barry Stock’s losses. Sanderson is the drummer for Three Days Grace, and Stock is the lead guitarist.
“Neil, he lost his mom at a young age and his dad passed away when he was very young. Barry’s lost his parents and his brother,” said Walst. “You know, everybody has lost somebody very close to them. And I feel like we can definitely can relate to that.”
In small towns, everyone knows everyone. If not, someone will know a person in relation to the next. Therefore, every person within the community had been affected by the tornado in Mayfield.
“Everybody has a story that is very close to them. If even they themselves haven’t experienced losing their home, they know somebody that did and is going through that kind of stuff,” said Walst. “So we know that the connection of a small town and how connected everybody is and how personable everybody is to each other. That’s why this song means so much.”
Going through the comments of their social media accounts, Walst notices a common factor of memories being brought to the surface for those who listen.
“I see a lot of comments, people getting very emotional about the song and you know, bringing up memories and crying to watching the video and seeing what’s going on there,” said Walst. “And it just evokes emotion, but I feel like some people it’s like — it’s kind of good to bring back those lows, man. These people and like, you know, these situations? It’s sad, but it also feels good at the same time to feel that emotion so deeply to heal.”
Where Walst lives, weather disasters like tornadoes are not normal. Therefore, the sights of Mayfield struck when he and the rest of the band members visited Mayfield to shoot the video for “Lifetime.”
“It was just a complete disaster. I couldn’t imagine being there and going through it and like just hearing stories from people that just made it to either their basement or just in time,” said Walst. “Or even people who were supposed to be somewhere.”
One comment left on the video was from a person who turned down overtime for the first time in 20 years at the Candle Factory, which was later flattened during the tornado.
“If they didn’t turn down that overtime — they could’ve easily been dead today. It’s insane,” said Walst.
Three Days Grace begins its United States and Canada “Explosions” Tour on May 28, and announced that one dollar of every ticket sold from the U.S. tour will go toward supporting the ongoing tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield.
Before Walst returned back to tour rehearsal, Walst wants the community of Mayfield to know that they are in support with them.
“Just thank you for having us. I hope that we can bring more awareness to what happened and keep people aware of donation efforts and trying to help rebuild,” said Walst. “Keep the hope and hopefully we get to stop back in and see what you guys have built back, as well as the community again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.