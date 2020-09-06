'I never knew of a different way' - Rehab directors came through programs as clients

Ashley and Eric Miller met over a drug deal.
She was 16, living in her hometown of Murray.
He was about 20, a transplant from Detroit.
She had grown up with parents who used opioids heavily and began stealing the drugs from them. Her first overdose was at 14 years old.
He had been barred from Michigan due to street fighting for his gambling brothers. He had turned to opioids after experimenting with other substances.
They married in 2002 and had a daughter the next year, more than a decade before Ashley would become the first to achieve lasting sobriety.
“Our relationship was built on a foundation of drugs and getting high,” Ashley said in an interview Thursday.
Today, though they’re both sober, drug addiction still plays a central role in their lives as directors of a faith-based drug recovery center.
Ashley, 37, serves as executive director of Lifeline Recovery Center, while Eric, 42, directs the portion of the program geared toward men.
Both have spent their time looking forward, pushing their clients to help them change as well as embrace positive habits and mentalities.
On Thursday, they took a look back.
•••
Ashley grew up in Murray, and even her young years were marked by her parents’ drug use.
“My childhood was centered around their addiction,” she said, recalling years of arguments and suspicion.
“They would have me hold their pills for them so they wouldn’t steal from one another,” she said.
“I started taking them.”
Even her first overdose at such a young age wasn’t enough to scare Ashley straight, and she fell deeper into the cycles of addiction, legal trouble and attempts at sobriety. The longest she managed to stay clean was about two years.
“I never knew of a different way,” she said.
“I was introduced to the bad before I knew there was any good in the world. Everybody was on something.”
She lost her mother, father and brother to addiction.
And when she met Eric, neither had any idea what functional life and relationships looked like.
“We both wanted good, but I didn’t know what that looked like,” she said. “We just knew what our life experiences were at that time, and that was addiction.”
•••
Eric also grew up around addiction — his father was an alcoholic who would sometimes pistol-whip him, and his brothers were gamblers.
“I was in bars and the back of these gambling clubs when I was probably 4 years old. I didn’t know anything different growing up.”
On the rough-and-tumble streets of Detroit, he said he learned “you fight to live.”
“I learned how to fight.”
His brothers, he said, saw an opportunity to feed their gambling enterprises, and they started making bets on street fights.
“Every weekend, that’s what we would do. Me and these kids would get out there and we would fight.”
His brothers, he said, told him “We’ll buy you new clothes, we’ll buy you new shoes, but you’ve got to win these fights.”
By his early teens, Eric was in enough trouble that he was barred from the state of Michigan until his 21st birthday. So he moved to Calloway County with his grandmother.
He may have been free from his brothers’ enterprises, but the fighting continued.
“All I did was fight,” he said.
“I walked into school fighting. I was suspended from school in Calloway County probably 90 times in a year.”
And he became acquainted with people who also set up street fights.
“That was literally my life every afternoon. I’ve put guys in the hospital. I’ve been beat half to death.”
And infused with his life of fighting, Eric moved from marijuana to cocaine, eventually to pain pills.
“I was addicted to pain pills so bad I couldn’t stop.”
•••
They couldn’t cure themselves.
Jail couldn’t cure them.
Short-term sobriety programs couldn’t cure them.
They certainly couldn’t cure each other.
“We knew we loved each other,” Ashley said.
“The addiction, it just became a vicious cycle in our lives … one thing we just couldn’t ever let go of.”
Both were in and out of jail, and after two attempts at recovery previously, Ashley ended up before a judge, facing a “laundry list” of charges.
Her attorney recommended rehab, and she was sent to Ladies Living Free — part of the center she now oversees.
“It was different than any other rehab I had been to before,” Ashley said, citing the focus on God, forgiveness and restoration. “I thought I’d already messed up way too much for God’s forgiveness.”
But what she wanted, more than anything else, was the restoration of her marriage and family. She’d already lost custody of her daughter three times.
“I had put my faith in everything else, in drugs and money and addiction,” she said, deciding “I’m gonna try it this time.”
So through the long, hard slog of rehab — “Sometimes it was second by second, minute by minute, day by day” — Ashley got clean.
“I was able to eventually have a little bit of hope.”
Then she started working on her husband, trying to get him to go to the men’s campus, then named Paducah Lifeline Ministries, sharing “little moments of hope” with him.
“I just wanted my family restored so bad.”
He wasn’t having it, but she persisted.
“I wasn’t game on it,” Eric said.
“I did go. It was pretty much to get her off my back, and I was planning on doing the same thing behind her back,” he said.
“I figured I’d be a dopehead guy for the rest of my life.”
While he was drawn to her positivity and change in attitude, Eric said he didn’t feel like he had anything to live for.
“I didn’t have my kids. I didn’t have anything in life.”
When he entered rehab, the detox was so hard on him doctors had to call his wife from the hospital, and he recalled one saying he might die if he didn’t take a painkiller.
That was when he found the resolve that’s carried him through ever since.
“I’m either going to die getting high, or I’m going to die trying to get sober,” he recalled himself thinking.
“I laid in the bed, cried, ached, everything.”
It took months for him to resume even the normal activity of walking down a hallway.
“I’d rather go through a death with cancer,” he said, than deal with the pain of detox again.
•••
Ashley entered her rehab in 2013, and Eric entered the next year.
After achieving sobriety, both decided to stick around as volunteers at their respective campuses.
Ashley worked her way up the ranks until eventually taking over as executive director this year.
Eric resisted any paycheck for a while, but kept volunteering his time until he decided he couldn’t hold off the constant attempts to bring him on staff.
“I’ve got a director title, but I’m up there in the mix of it all day long,” he said.
“I’m hands on with these guys, the whole nine yards. I go mow yards with them, I pull weeds with them.”
Ashley’s role is more administrative, but she still feels a personal investment in everyone who seeks services through the recovery center.
“We know the struggles that our clients are facing, and the dedication it takes,” she said.
“I hope that they see that, not only can they change their life, but it can restore their marriage and family.”
Both Ashley and Eric are well aware of the stigma that people who use drugs can face in day-to-day life, and in the legal and professional sectors. But to them, people are just human beings, whatever their struggles.
“I don’t look at them any different. Everybody’s the same, no matter what your problem,” Eric said.
Ashley said she’s always sure to encourage entrants in the programs and let them know she recognizes the hard work that it takes to pursue sobriety.
“It took somebody seeing the potential in us,” she said.
“They’re my heroes. They’re what keeps me coming back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.