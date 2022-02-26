MAYFIELD — Stories of heroism in the direct aftermath of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado continue to arise and be told to the community. Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Jailer George Workman had an opportunity to tell one of their stories Tuesday afternoon at the new location of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Marco Sanchez, an inmate in the Graves County Detention Center, was working at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory that fateful Friday night. When the building collapsed, Sanchez was trapped with a broken leg and cracked ribs. After managing to find a hole in the rubble he was able to crawl out to safety despite his injuries.
Hayden said his department later learned that several of the employees who had died were in close proximity of where Sanchez was trapped. “Mr. Sanchez, after freeing himself, selflessly went and found tools and other items and returned and re-entered the rubble to render aid to those injured and freed several others, quite possible saving human lives,” said Hayden.
Sanchez eventually caught a ride to the emergency room with a volunteer firefighter. After several hours of receiving medical attention he was released. Sanchez saw a Kentucky State Police trooper and attempted to turn himself in, but the trooper said he was not in a position to help him at that time because of everything going on, and told Sanchez to do the right thing. He did the right thing by taking a shuttle bus to a shelter that had been opened for survivors. He was then put in contact with the jail staff who took him back into custody.
Hayden made McCracken Circuit Court Judge Tim Kaltenbach aware of Sanchez’s actions, resulting in a hearing being held in McCracken County. With only 14 days left to serve in his sentence Kaltenbach offered Sanchez shock probation for the remaining two weeks. Instead Sanchez chose to finish his sentence and will be released on March 1.
“Mr. Sanchez had a lot of decisions to make that night. He could have made the decision to only save himself, but he didn’t. His actions likely resulted in lives being saved. The series of decisions he made over the next several hours were the right decisions, and we applaud you for that sir,” said Hayden.
Hayden presented Sanchez with a Notorious Service Award on behalf of Graves County Sheriff’s Department for going above and beyond.
Sanchez was emotionally moved and surprised by the award. “I no longer want to be doing the wrong thing. I’ve never felt anything like this in my life,” he said.
“You know how much this means to us,” said Workman. “This is part of the steps that we try to educate you on. We try to mold you guys, to make you a little better, and you’ve shown and exemplified where that leads to, and I firmly believe that you are ready to re-enter and be a very large part of society. I hope you carry this with you forever.”
“This is for the officer that died, and ones that I saved. In my mind, my first words to them was, ‘I’m going to give my life for you. Let me be in your spot and you can go.’ It felt lonely at times. I thought the world had ended so that’s what made me go back in there because I didn’t want to be left alone,” said Sanchez.
Sanchez has no family members in Graves County and no where to live once he is released. The sheriff’s department and jail staffs are working to help secure him a place to stay, personal items and a job for income. Community members interested in helping Sanchez can contact Hayden or Workman at 270-247-4501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.