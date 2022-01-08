‘I loved growing up in Paducah’: Meet the first woman to command the USS Constitution

When she first saw a Naval Academy graduation ceremony on television when she was in sixth grade, Cmdr. Billie J. “BJ” Farrell knew she would be standing in that same ceremony one day.
The Paducah native stuck true to her word, and graduated from the Naval Academy in 2004, and has been deployed three times and served overseas on other assignments.
Farrell’s career is now taking her to Boston, where on Jan. 21, she will assume command of the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship in the world that is still afloat. Farrell will be the 77th commanding officer of “Old Ironsides,” and she will also be the first woman to command the ship and its 80-person crew.
Farrell, who is currently serving as executive officer onboard the USS Vicksburg, is a 2000 graduate of St. Mary School, where she swam competitively and competed at the state finals five times, according to Sun archives. Farrell also swam for Paducah Swim Team, a year-round competitive team. In fact, Farrell was recruited to the Naval Academy swim team and competed for the Midshipmen for four years.
“I loved growing up in Paducah. I love coming home to visit,” Farrell told The Sun.
Her mother, Pam Matlock, is a retired teacher who also coached the Paducah Tilghman swim team. Her father, Bill Matlock, is a retired captain from the Paducah Police Department. Both of Farrell’s grandfathers also have military backgrounds.
Pam Matlock said in addition to swimming, Farrell also danced for 15 years growing up. She was surprised at the time to hear that her daughter, who was usually dressed in a swimsuit or dance tutu, wanted to attend the United States Naval Academy and spend her career serving in the Navy. With the benefit of hindsight, Matlock can see now how Farrell, who grew up with high expectations for good behavior and was taught to serve others, may have been inspired to join the armed forces.
“While I was surprised, I guess I shouldn’t have been,” Matlock said.
While she had her heart set on attending the Naval Academy at a young age, Farrell said she invested a lot of time as a teenager researching what a career in the Navy would entail. Farrell also learned from the experiences of her mentors like Capt. Wayne Hagan, who taught physics at St. Mary and served in the Navy as a non-commissioned officer. Hagan would tell Farrell stories of his time in the Navy and helped her learn more about what it is like to serve and what she was signing up for.
“[He] definitely was a huge inspiration in my life and took good care of me, and helped me through the process of figuring out how to go to the Naval Academy because that was not a common thing in western Kentucky,” Farrell said.
Matlock said Hagan and other mentors helped Farrell throughout her career, especially when she was just starting out. Hagan even attended Farrell’s wedding, and Farrell attended Hagan’s funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in 2017, where he was buried with full military honors.
Farrell knew when she entered the Naval Academy that she wanted to work on a ship. Growing up, the Matlock family had a house on Kentucky Lake, where Farrell spent time out on the family’s boat. That time out on the water drew her to her interest in serving on naval ships, which she experienced during the summers she was enrolled as a Midshipman.
“Once I was able to get out on the water on some of the other naval ships as a Midshipman, I really just fell in love with it and knew that was what I wanted to do,” Farrell told The Sun.
In several of her previous roles, Farrell said she was the senior female commissioned officer onboard in the chain of command. That has not been a roadblock or difficulty in her career. Farrell said she is a representative of the Navy who happens to be a woman. Now, as she is set to become the first female commanding officer of the USS Constitution, Farrell said her service can show people who think they cannot be part of the Navy that they can serve their country.
“I just really want to set a positive environment for all of our sailors, male and female, and to show them you can work in a positive environment while serving your country,” Farrell said.
On family vacations, Matlock said the family would make time to visit historical sights and museums in the region. On a 1998 trip, one of the stops was to the USS Constitution.
“Who could have imagined that she would be one day be captain of one of our nation’s finest historical treasures?” Matlock said.
While this ship is older than others that she has worked on, Farrell is excited for the challenge. She is “quickly getting up to speed” on how operations on one of the nation’s oldest frigate ships differ from operations on a guided missile cruiser.
“It’s just a amazing opportunity to tie in all the things I love about the service Navy and to the 224 years that the ship has been in commission as an active-duty service vessel,” Farrell said. “It’s just unbelievable to have this opportunity to command this warship.”
Farrell has numerous awards from her service, including two Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and three Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals.
USS Constitution is based in Boston’s Charlestown Navy Yard. It played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and in the War of 1812. The ship defended sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Farrell said the USS Constitution sails about seven “turnaround cruises” each year on average, where it goes about six to seven miles into sea and comes back to the shipyard. These cruises are usually themed to a certain event or day in American history, Farrell said, and often feature a 21-gun salute.
Those who join the 80-person crew are active-duty, many of whom are sailors that choose to serve on the warship right out of boot camp through a special Navy program, Farrell said. Crew members serving onboard wear historical uniforms, and show tour groups how the ship would have operated in its heyday 200 years ago.
Farrell said she is grateful for the education she has received from the Naval Academy and for the opportunities to travel the world and learn about different cultures.
Matlock said she and Farrell’s father, along with Matlock’s parents, Bennie and Doris Durbin, and some family friends would be attending the Change of Command ceremony on Jan. 21 in Boston.
Farrell said she and her husband, Cmdr. Paul Farrell, have discussed moving back to the Paducah area with their two children when they retire from the Navy.
