Friday marked the official kids’ kickoff for the annual 8th of August emancipation celebration in Paducah. A Sneaker Ball for children 12 and under took place at the W.C. Young Community Center, and the rest of the festivities start Aug. 2.
This year’s celebration theme is “I am my ancestors’ wildest dream” and, with events planned like the Sneaker Ball, the main goal is to encourage all generations to celebrate their Black history and culture.
“It’s not just my history, but really truly everyone’s history .... This is when this area of the country was able to hear that they were free. The slaves in this particular area,” said Ericka Hudson, the W.C. Young center board of directors’ president.
She said this year they are focused on all generations.
“We’re bringing in our youth because I think it’s very important for the celebration to be able to have intergenerational connections and conversation,” Hudson said.
Partners like the Upsilon Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. helped make this year happen. It’s hosting a tailgate at this year’s Rock The Block celebration on Aug. 5 at Robert Coleman Park in Paducah. Basileus Kenneth Hurt said it’s important that they participate.
“How do you know where you’re going when you don’t know your history? The minority race, the Black race, we’ve been through a lot. We’ve come a long way before your time. But things have changed. We want them to be able to go farther and farther and farther. And farther, than we did,” Hurt said.
Hudson wants people to walk away from this year’s celebration feeling empowered.
“It’s just the feeling of community, a feeling of pride, a feeling of encouragement,” she said.
Celebration schedule:Aug. 2
• Open house — W.C. Young Community Center, 6 p.m.
• Back to school street dance — W.C. Young Community Center — 6 p.m.
• Emancipation dance at Floral Hall at the Carson Park Fairgrounds — $25 — 8 p.m.
• Park activities, Big House Gaines tournament/basketball clinic — 11:30 a.m.
• Sundaze in the Park — Robert Coleman Park — Noon
• Lil Mr. & Ms. 8th of August Tea — W.C. Young Community Center — 2 p.m.
• A Salute to Gospel featuring CeCe Winans — The Carson Center — 4 p.m.
• The street-show fashion showcase — 7:30 p.m.
• Youth activities — Stuart Nelson Park — 6 p.m.
• Emancipation breakfast — W.C. Young Community Center — 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.