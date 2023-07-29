Sign

This year’s 8th of August emancipation celebration theme is “I am my ancestor’s wildest dream.” With events planned like the Sneaker Ball, the main goal is to encourage all generations to celebrate their Black history and culture.

 Contributed photo

Friday marked the official kids’ kickoff for the annual 8th of August emancipation celebration in Paducah. A Sneaker Ball for children 12 and under took place at the W.C. Young Community Center, and the rest of the festivities start Aug. 2.

This year's celebration theme is "I am my ancestors' wildest dream" and, with events planned like the Sneaker Ball, the main goal is to encourage all generations to celebrate their Black history and culture.

