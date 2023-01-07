METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Mary Russell’s hours went down to 10 a week, regular shoppers of Metropolis Big John Grocery constantly asked co-owners Mike and Leslie Pool if Russell was still working since they hadn’t seen her at register 5.
On Dec. 6, 2022, Russell, to her surprise as much as Mike Pool’s, told him she was going to retire.
“I didn’t take her seriously,” he said, noting she’d said the same thing in 2021.
A week later, Pool asked his wife Leslie if Russell had talked to her. She hadn’t … yet. Shortly afterward, Russell came in for that talk, and Leslie asked what day she was thinking.
“She pulled off the band-aid,” Mike Pool said of when Russell announced it would the next day, Dec. 15, 2022.
After 41 years as cashier at the grocery stores located at 1200 E. Fifth St., it was a band-aid that went more than skin deep.
Whether it’s been Bill’s Market or Big John, “I always feel at home when I walk in here,” Russell said.
That was even before she was an employee. She had been shopping at Bill’s Market for about a year before deciding to apply shortly after her daughter turned 13.
“I loved all the cashiers — Dee, Mabel, Nina — and knew they’d been here a long time. Every year, I’d see a Christmas picture of all the employees and thought they all looked so happy and contented. So, I thought it must be a nice place to work,” she said.
She filled out the application and had her interview. “I think they could tell I could be friendly with people because that was just my nature,” she said. “I wasn’t home no time when the manager was calling me wanting me to come to work. I remember hanging up and jumping up and down. I couldn’t believe it!”
She began working part-time in August 1981. “I didn’t think I’d make it the first day,” she said. “Everybody up here helped me and I always said I’d like to see the day where I could help new employees feel comfortable and welcomed like they did me.”
Russell worked for Bill Wedeking for almost five years before he sold the store to Kenneth and Dorothy Pool, who hired her to be part of Big John.
“I made it through those years. The time has just flown by,” she said. “You don’t stay somewhere for 41 years if you don’t like it.”
“Born with the gift of gab and a sense of humor,” Russell began learning her customers’ personalities and interests. She talked NASCAR, sports, politics, whatever subject they wanted to talk about.
“Working full-time, you see these people every day and that’s what you do — you love what they’re interested in. What I didn’t know I just made up,” she said. “I love to laugh and see my customers walk out with a smile and know they’re appreciated here, that we appreciate their business. Knowing they were happy made me happy. I have no regrets.”
After several years of full-time work, Russell began working four days week around 15 years ago. The last two years, she went to three days then to two half days.
“The last few years, I truly enjoyed it because of these two,” Russell said of Mike and Leslie Pool. “They put no pressure on me. I really didn’t feel any stress. The only stress I felt was the old knees were about to give out, other than that, I enjoy it.
“The customers help me through a lot. You take time to learn your customers and everything about them. You’ve gotta be able to relate to your customers. You’ve got to acknowledge your customers. (My) being a little older, they can tell you about their ailments and problems,” she said.
Along with seeing multiple generations of customers, Russell worked with three generations of the Pool family — Kenneth and Dorothy, son Mike and wife Leslie and finally their daughter Ivy.
“I’ve seen a lot of generations,” Russell said.
She’s also seen a lot of changes in the grocery business — scanners, plastic bags, EBT, credit/debit cards — and of the building itself as she’s been through several remodels over the years.
Through the years, Russell said she’s made some good friends.
“All of the employees through the years I’ve been here respect Mary,” Leslie Pool said. “She’s an all-around good Christian lady who sees the best in everybody.”
Russell noted that she “works with a lot of young kids, but I feel like every one of them has got my back — they don’t look down on me because I’ve been here for so long or because I’m so old. They all help me when I come in and shop. I try to make friends with all of them, no matter their age. I think it worked out good. I hope they’ve all enjoyed working with me over the years because I’ve had some exceptional employees to work with.”
Over the last few years, Russell has been the opening shift on Tuesday and Thursdays.
“I never worried on Tuesday or Thursday who my 7 o’clock clerk was, or if they’d be on time, because I knew it was always Mary,” Mike Pool said.
And on those rare occasions when Russell had to call in, she said she felt guilty because she knew someone would have to be called in and cover her spot.
“I believe when they put you on a schedule, you’re supposed to be here and on time,” she said of the trait she learned from her father. “I took my job seriously. I guess that’s a reason I stayed as long as I did. I believe in being loyal to your employer.”
And that’s not only as an employee, but also as a customer herself and in promoting the store — so much, she said, that many thought she’s part-owner. “I want everybody to feel good about us because this has been my life for so long,” she said. “I always tried to keep the customers coming back and happy. There are some you can tell they’re trusting you to handle their business. I believe in customer service … with a smile.”
Russell said when she did go to other stores, she watched how cashiers acted.
“I’d pay attention to whether they’d acknowledge you, say thank you. I wanted right then to give them a few tips,” she said. “You can’t ignore your customers. You’ve got to be here to do the job, no matter what.”
While she’s been away from the store a few weeks, Russell said she misses it.
“This was how I socialized — was up here, where I could talk to everybody and laugh. I told a customer that as long as I’m doing that, I can’t feel the pain in my legs and knees. The hardest part of the job got to be walking from the car into the store.”
For Russell, retirement was a debate.
She had thought around the same time in 2021 she wouldn’t work through the winter, but “I just kept on. … About the only time Mike and I got to talk was early Tuesday mornings, so when I decided, it was kinda hard to talk to him. ... After I told him, I kinda teared up. One of the boys from the meat shop came up and he’s about the only one I’d told. It was hard for me to decide.”
“One of the hardest things was to take her name off the schedule,” Leslie Pool said, who noted that as loyal as Russell is to Big John, there are customers loyal to her — many only going through her line.
“I got close to my customers. So many of my older customers, I thought so much of them,” she said. “I had so many who were fighting cancer and would keep me updated on their treatments. That’s how you make it through — you just love these people. I could be having a bad day or a burden on my shoulders and a customer would come in and say, ‘I am so glad to see you here today,’ that would just lift my spirits.”
Mike Pool believes being a cashier is the hardest job in the store — from standing in one place, to putting up with customers, the different ways to pay. Leslie Pool noted it’s the cashier who gets the brunt of the customers’ complaints. But Russell said that spot is her preference.
“You’ve gotta try to make things right with them,” she said. “Going through the check-out lane leaves an impression more than anything — it’s how they’re treated when they come through that check-out lane, from the cashier to the carry-outs.”
Mike Pool said it’s Russell’s “dependability and loyalty.”
“Mary’s been awesome. I never worried when I had to open in the morning that somebody was going to be late. I knew Mary would always be there. Those mornings, we balance everything from the night before. Tuesday and Thursdays, we’ve gotta get our order in by 8:30 a.m. There’s a lot of things that go on first thing besides just getting the doors open — and knowing you didn’t have to worry about that part is one less thing,” he said.
And for some customers, Russell has relieved some other worries.
“There’s no telling the amount of money she’s spent on customers who haven’t had enough money. She’d take it out of her pocket to make sure they got their groceries,” Leslie Pool said.
Russell said: “The customers have rewarded me in such different ways that I didn’t feel like I was going out of my way to help them. I think God has sent in a lot of customers throughout the years to my check-out lane. There are certain ones who’ve come through I’ve never seen before and never seen them since. But they would say or do something that would just lift my spirits and help me out a lot. I think it was some of God’s angels sometimes who’d come through my check-out lane.”
But it’s Russell, Leslie Pool said, who’s “the angel put in here. There are a lot of constants at Big John’s, and Mary’s one of those constants. She’s a big reason they kept coming back. Everybody loves Mary.”
“Yeah,” Mary said laughing, “but once they got me, they couldn’t get rid of me!”
Russell said it wasn’t only her relationship with the customers that made retirement a hard decision, it was working with Mike and Leslie Pool.
“They make everybody who comes in the store feel like they’re coming into their home. They welcome customers, vendors and sales people alike. I love that they treat everybody good.”
Then, turning to the Pools, she laughingly asked, “Can I have my job back?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.