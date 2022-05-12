A contractor for the Tennessee Valley Authority plans several rolling roadblocks along a section of Interstate 69 in western Marshall County on Sunday morning, May 15, 2022.
Starting at approximately 8 a.m., the contractor plans a number of rolling roadblocks on I-69 near mile point 36.36 to allow a support line and a fiber optic line to be strung across the roadway at the site of TVA’s 161-kilowatt transmission line near the KY 2603/Vanzora Road Overpass. This is along I-69 about 2 miles east of the Marshall-Graves County Line between Benton and Mayfield.
The contractor anticipates several short delays of about 10 minutes each, with all work completed in about two hours. The contractor will have four police units and several support trucks assisting with traffic control.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, law enforcement officers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel.
