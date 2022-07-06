A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) plans work zone lane restrictions along Interstate 24 in the Paducah/McCracken County area starting on Monday, July 11, 2022.
The daytime work zone lane restrictions for both directions of travel are to allow milling and paving to smooth bridge and overpass approaches along I-24 between the 3.5 mile marker and the 12.1 mile marker.
To reduce the length of the restrictions, the project will be completed in about three shorter phases.
This work zone will be active during daylight hours.
Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic between the 3 mile marker and the 12 mile marker. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate cautiown is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Weather permitting, the work should be completed in about four days.
