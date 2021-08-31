The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a brief eastbound and westbound work zone along Interstate 24 at Paducah Wednesday morning.
Motorists traveling I-24 in McCracken County should be alert for work zone lane restrictions for concrete pothole patching at the following locations:
- I-24 Westbound at U.S. 60, Exit 4 Overpass — Beginning at 8 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m.
- I-24 Eastbound at U.S. 45, Exit 7 Overpass — From 10:30 a.m. until about noon.
Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach these active work zones. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
