METROPOLIS, Ill. — Almost a year ago, Metropolis Emergency Management introduced residents to an application called Everbridge, a mass community notification system to help public authorities better communicate with the public in an emergency incident.
In November 2022, that system was switched to a different service.
Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety.
“It’s pretty similar to Everbridge, but has some different functionality and features that Everbridge had, but were an additional cost over what we were currently paying. Hyper-Reach includes those things and features on their regular platform, and it was still cheaper than adding those services through the Everbridge system,” said Metropolis fire chief and emergency management director Micah Tolbert.
For starters, signing up for Hyper-Reach does not require downloading an app. Instead, users have four sign-up options — scanning a QR code; going to http://hyper-reach.com/ilmetropolissignup.html; calling 618-309-4304; or texting “alerts” to 618-309-4304. The web links can also be found on the Metropolis Fire Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
“This system seemed a little easier to sign up with because you’re just texting or visiting a web link, fill out some information and you’re done,” he said, noting an app is available, but not necessary for the system.
The sign-up has three main sections — the focus address for the alert area, user’s name and how to send the information.
“You give your means of communication — text, voice or email. You can sign up for multiple addresses, like for work, relatives or friends,” Tolbert said. “If you’re at work and your phone’s on silent, there’s an option for browser pop-up alerts.”
Once a resident is enrolled, they can tell their Alexa to “enable Hyper-Reach,” which will add the function so “if you don’t have your phone on you and an alert comes through, it’ll play on your device,” he said.
The sign-up also has a feature to add your children to the system. “If they have phones, they can get the same notifications the parents do,” Tolbert said.
In addition, if you’re visiting a community that uses the Hyper-Reach system, you can change your focus address so that area’s alerts can come to you.
There’s also the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app that allows individual residents through their smartphones to manage and monitor the alerts they receive for their home, office and other addresses they care about, such as those of elderly relatives or friends.
The system can also automatically send messages to the Metropolis Fire Department Facebook and Twitter pages. It can also transcribe messages from text to voice.
Tolbert learned of Hyper-Reach from a salesperson’s cold call.
“After we got to talking and she did a little web demo, I asked for some local references — Williamson County Emergency Management, City of Marion, Union County use it,” he said.
There were two things specifically that stood out about Hyper-Reach.
“When residents sign up, they get the option to select if they want to have weather alerts sent to them as well. Those can be sent through text or phone call. That was a nice added feature because not everybody has a NOAA weather radio, but typically everybody has a home phone or cell phone or some form of phone device that can be reached,” Tolbert said.
“Traditionally, the city’s tornado sirens are for outdoor warning purposes only, so the weather alert feature seemed a good reason to migrate into this system.”
The second is the language preference feature. When signing up, users can select English, Spanish or all of the above.
If Spanish is selected, “when an alert is sent out it’s out, it’s automatically switched so nothing gets lost in translation,” Tolbert said.
In addition, TTY/TDD service is available for people with hearing loss.
Another sign-up feature is a “special needs” option for the user to communicate if special assistance will be needed during an evacuation.
“We can run a report for those addresses and send assistance to them if an evacuation was ever needed or warranted,” he said.
Like Everbridge, Hyper-Reach has features the ability to draw a boundary around, a particular area to target those who need to be notified.
However, “Hyper-Reach takes it a step further in that the message can be fine-tuned to be delivered only to the affected people. For example, if there was something wrong with a gas line in the even-numbered addresses of the 500 block of 10th Street, it can isolate sending the message out to just those — people on the north side of the street wouldn’t get the phone call, but the people on the south side of the street would,” Tolbert said.
In addition, if the targeted area has “a message that’s urgent enough,” whether it be a community alert or a weather alert, it will automatically be sent to a home phone or landline, regardless if the resident has signed up for Hyper-Reach.
“If the landline is published, it attempts to call that number. I can go back and see every attempt the system made to make a phone call or notification, whether it was successful, if there was no answer or it erred because the phone’s no longer in service,” he said.
That portion of the service got its first use during the Christmas winter storm as it made residents aware of the incoming weather and the opening of a warming center. A few weeks later, northeastern Massac County residents were notified of a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.
“If you’ve signed up for the weather alert, those National Weather Service notifications are triggered automatically. There’s nothing we have to do,” Tolbert said. “If the address you’ve listed and registered is in that (NWS) polygon, the alert goes out; if they don’t notify you, it’s because you’re not in the warned area. The message only goes to the area the National Weather Service has designated.”
Tolbert said of that 2:09 a.m. Jan. 12 tornado warning, Hyper-Reach made 934 phone calls between landlines and registered users, completing 888 and attempting 44. The Hyper-Reach system will stop attempting to send a message once NWS warnings have timed out. Similarly, MFD’s social media entries on the event are relabelled as being no longer active.
Hyper-Reach has a total of seven numbers designated for contacting Massac County residents with alerts via phone. Tolbert suggested saving those numbers to your contact list so they will be labeled as Hyper-Reach on the caller ID when a notification is sent.
A new feature through Hyper-Reach is the creation of an event. Tolbert said this will come in handy during weekends like the Superman Celebration or the Fort Massac Encampment. “If there are updates or a schedule change, people can text in and get the latest,” he said.
Before discontinuing Everbridge, messages about the migration to a new system were posted. Hyper-Reach went live in November. As of mid-January, 205 have signed up.
“In comparison to Everbridge, I worked it with for (eight months) and, by the time we switched, it only had 300-something subscribers,” Tolbert said. “In a very short amount of time, Hyper-Reach has moved faster, which was one of my concerns.”
Residents who aren’t sure if they signed up with Hyper-Reach or need to confirm the registered address can contact Tolbert at 618-524-2121. He can also turn off weather alerts at the subscriber’s request.
“We’re really encouraging everybody to sign up so they have multiple ways of notifications,” Tolbert said. “Anybody in the county can sign up. This is a service provided by the city, but we didn’t want to restrict it. The more ways we have of notifying the public, the better off everyone is.”
