Hyper-Reach

Metropolis fire chief and emergency management director Micah Tolbert draws a target area on the map of the Hyper-Reach notification system. Though the service, public authorities from around Massac County can quickly communicate with subscribers about anything from local emergencies, hazards, prolonged utility disruptions, other threats and missing persons using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and TTY/TDD service for people with hearing loss.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Almost a year ago, Metropolis Emergency Management introduced residents to an application called Everbridge, a mass community notification system to help public authorities better communicate with the public in an emergency incident.

In November 2022, that system was switched to a different service.

