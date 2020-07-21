West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s HVAC academic and workforce training efforts got a boost recently due to collaboration between Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. and Triangle Enterprises.
JPEC donated the legacy HVAC units at its planned new headquarters — the former Paducah Regional SportsPlex facility — to Triangle, in exchange for their removal at no cost.
Triangle then donated one of the units to WKCTC to provide future generations learning the HVAC trade more hands-on experience.
“This continues Triangle’s long-standing support of workforce development and fits perfectly with JPEC’s commitment to the community,” said J.P. Kelly, the company’s president and CEO.
“We saw an opportunity to help WKCTC further its mission while promoting the shared values of JPEC and Triangle.”
Greg Grissom, JPEC president and CEO, called the situation a win for everyone involved.
“Taking advantage of opportunities where local businesses can help others flourish is what community is all about,” Grissom said.
Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, agrees strong community partnerships are critical to the college’s mission.
“That’s a 71/2 ton package unit, and I’m going to guess if you were buying that new (the donated unit was used) it would probably be in the neighborhood of $5,000, or if you had any type installation, probably more like $7,000,” he said.
“It’s a great teaching aid, not only of the academic side, but on the workforce training side. To us ... it’s just priceless.”
Triangle is involved with WKCTC’s HVAC advisory committee and many of the college’s students find employment there also, according to O’Neill.
“It (HVAC) is one of those high-wage, high-demand jobs in the state,” he said. “They have more students than can get into the program every year.
“It’s kind of like nursing in a way because you have so many that want to enter that field. It’s a night class delivered at the Skilled Craft Training Center. It’s good in that a lot of employees that are working for these companies now who don’t have all the skills that they want can take the night classes on the academic side and better themselves.”
