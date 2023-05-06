Hutchens reopening

An event that has been long-awaited, Hutchens neon sign is back online following their grand reopening on Monday.

 Photo provided

BENTON — Hutchens’ iconic neon sign is once again shining brightly, welcoming customers in after their grand reopening on Monday.

The March 3 storm did considerable damage to Hutchens. Left nearly unsalvageable, the wind tore the roof off of the restaurant and an incoming downpour filled the dining room with five inches of standing water. There wasn’t much of anything that was not touched by the storm. The dining room had to be completely renovated. It has been a big change, but the team at Hutchens worked to maintain the traditional look, while also acting in favor of progress.

