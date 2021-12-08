Hurt named Omega Psi Phi 2022 Man of the Year

Kenneth Hurt Sr., of Paducah, was named the Omega Psi Phi 2022 Man of the Year during the fraternity’s Founders Day celebration on Nov. 21.
Hurt is a Life Member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He celebrated 50 years in the fraternity on Nov. 21, 2020, and is the basileus (president) of the local chapter.
Under Hurt’s leadership, membership in the fraternity has increased by 65%, according to a news release. In 2018, he initiated the fraternity’s Rev. Lawrence Milliken Scholarship.
In 2020, Hurt created and developed the fraternity’s Boyhood To Manhood Initiation Program, where brothers of the fraternity mentor and tutor students 10 to 18 years old to increase students’ grades, test scores, students’ desire and readiness to secure higher education, stop the cycle of poverty and school to prison cycle.
During the Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration each year, Hurt spearheads and partners with the health department and area hospitals by providing diabetes education to people in Robert Coleman Park.
This year, Hurt registered people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. He guided the fraternity in having the first-ever Voter Registration Drive in the Park, according to the news release.
Hurt partners annually with Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy recruiters by providing youth in the park with school supplies and other military mementos. In 2021, he led the inaugural Omega Psi Phi Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble to support scholarships.
Hurt is a member of the Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church of Paducah and serves on the church security team. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and has served on many boards and volunteered with several organizations, including the Red Cross, McCracken County Juvenile Counselor, Foster Care Review Board, LBL Advisory Board, W.C. Young Community Center Board.
Hurt is an NAACP Life Member and Paducah Human Rights Commissioner, and was selected by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a member of the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Board of Directors.
Hurt has been married to his wife, Varetta, for more than 48 years. They have three adult children, Nathan, Kenneth Jr. and Kenya. They have six grandchildren, Ashton, Adian, Savannah, Nathan II, Kennedi and Kiersten.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. was founded on Nov. 17, 1911, by three juniors from Howard University in Washington, D.C., Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman, and their faculty adviser, Dr. Ernest Everett Just.
Omega Psi Phi is the first predominantly African-American fraternity to be founded at a historically black college or university. The Omega Upsilon Iota Iota Chapter of Paducah was chartered on Oct. 28, 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.