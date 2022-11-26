Hunting in Kentucky this time of year, especially this weekend, is certainly a multiple-choice pursuit.
Most game that the state has to offer is eligible for the taking by hunters right now. There is a confluence and overlapping of several seasons that can make deciding the day’s mission a little difficult. At the very least, a hunter has options nowadays.
Among the headliner choices, today and Sunday comprise the third and final weekend of Kentucky’s most popular hunting draw, the modern firearms season for deer. There are but 16 days open to “gun season” whitetail hunting each year, and these are the last two of the Nov. 12-27 offering.
After the second weekend of the firearms hunt (and a stretch of January-like cold), hunters across Kentucky had taken a total of about 104,000 deer for the entire hunting year. Unofficial numbers looked like the total harvest was running slightly ahead for that time of the season during the previous year.
At that point of the current season, western Kentucky’s Christian County was leading all other counties in deer harvest. Both Christian and frequent harvest front-runner Hardin counties had topped 2,400 in deer reported taken, with Christian at the time having an edge of about two dozen whitetails.
Milder temperatures this week may bring somewhat more late-season gun hunter participation, but the departure from freezing weather may be somewhat offset by intermittent rain.
Out of the woods and fields and back to the bottomlands, lakes and rivers, this weekend represents the last two days of Kentucky’s early, split duck hunting season. Duck hunting, as has become tradition, starts statewide with Thanksgiving for a four-day stint. Ducks may be taken through Sunday, after which the season takes a break, resuming Dec. 11-Jan. 31 for the meat and potatoes of the 60-day season.
Hunting for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese began in tandem with duck quests on Thanksgiving Day. However, goose hunting runs continually through Feb. 15.
Rain that began earlier this week and continues into the weekend may be more welcomed by waterfowlers than to the deer hunters. Western Kentucky is still feeling the effects of a late summer-into-autumn drought that has left water levels low to absent in many duck habitats.
Recent winter-like cold may have accelerated some duck migration, but scarce water where ducks are inclined to feed may have compromised the stopover attraction of area habitats. Rain that was expected to continue today can only help with those conditions.
Back to the deer, while the common interest in antlers and venison lately and through this weekend has come from firearm-toting hunters, there are ongoing archery and crossbow seasons that continue and will for weeks yet.
Bowhunters and crossbow hunters can (and some do) keep to their deer pursuits right through the firearms season. Archery and crossbow seasons run unabated through Jan. 16.
An important note here: With the gun deer season continuing through Sunday, hunters engaged in other pursuits still must continue to wear fluorescent orange on head, chest and back for safety purposes. Any time a firearms deer season is in progress, the blaze orange requirement for hunters in general is in effect. (Waterfowl hunters and hunters like those pursuing raccoon in hours of darkness are exempted from orange clothing mandates.)
And speaking of those “other” hunters, there could be a variety of them out there now. Rabbit and quail hunting in Kentucky’s western zone and the hunting and trapping seasons for general furbearers are all under way now. The later-opening bobcat hunting season, too, began a week ago today.
Squirrel hunting, the first of the “fall” hunting seasons to open way back in mid-August, is back after a two-day break during the gun deer hunt’s initial weekend. The middle segment of Kentucky’s three-part mourning dove season started up again on Thanksgiving Day, overshadowed by the opening of the early waterfowl hunting among other alternatives.
And let’s not forget that Kentucky’s late snipe hunting season also began Thursday. If nothing else intrigues an undecided hunter, that ought to do it.
• • •
Successful deer hunters conducting their whitetail quests in west Kentucky’s five-county CWD Surveillance Zone during this final weekend of the modern firearms season must take their deer to a special check station.
All deer taken within the zone of Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties Nov. 12-14, Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 26-27 must be submitted at a smattering of Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources-staffed check stations. KDFWR personnel at check stations throughout the zone will take samples of the harvested deer to check for the presence of chronic wasting disease.
The monitoring is follow-up precaution to the finding of a CWD-infected deer in Tennessee some 8 miles south of the Kentucky border in south Calloway County last year. While monitoring has been under way in Kentucky before and since the nearby Tennessee finding, thousands of tests have never detected CWD in a Kentucky deer.
A list of CWD-sampling check stations and full CWD precautions in the surveillance zone can be found on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
Waterfowl hunting in neighboring Illinois’ South Zone fires up next week. As the second year of a waterfowl season plan, the regular season for hunting ducks, Canada and white-fronted geese and snow geese opens next Saturday, Dec. 3, in Illinois’ southernmost hunting zone.
During the 60-day duck season, Illinois hunters will have a familiar 6-duck daily bag limit. The limit allows a maximum of 4 mallards (but no more than 2 hens), 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 2 black ducks, 1 pintail and 1 mottled duck. Hunters can take 2 scaup (bluebills) daily during the first 45 days of the season, then a maximum of 1 daily for the last 15 days of the season.
Illinois’ daily bag limit on geese during the regular season is 3 Canadas, 2 white-fronted geese and 20 snow geese.
