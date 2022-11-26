PADNWS-11-26-22 ODRS HUNTING OPTIONS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Earlier in Kentucky’s modern firearms deer season, Mitch Tarr took this heavy-bodied 12-point buck in Henderson County. The season runs through Sunday.

 Contributed

Hunting in Kentucky this time of year, especially this weekend, is certainly a multiple-choice pursuit.

Most game that the state has to offer is eligible for the taking by hunters right now. There is a confluence and overlapping of several seasons that can make deciding the day’s mission a little difficult. At the very least, a hunter has options nowadays.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

