Yes, summer will linger another month, but fall hunting is under way across Kentucky as of today.
The third Saturday of August, this one, is the long-established opening day for the statewide squirrel hunting season. It is the traditional season that opens in summer and runs into winter, but because it spans autumn, one would suppose, it official becomes the fall squirrel season.
The squirrel season dates for the 2022-23 hunting year are Aug. 20-Nov. 11 and Nov. 14-Feb. 28. The two-day dodge on Nov. 12-13 is because of the opening weekend of Kentucky’s most popular firearms deer hunting season.
Managers figure that any persistent squirrel hunters can fit in with gun deer hunters most any time except that opening weekend, but on that first Saturday and Sunday of the prime deer hunt, squirrel hunters must defer to the legion of whitetail seekers.
Heck, most of the squirrel hunters are out there with a rifle trying to waylay a big buck then anyway.
Squirrels offer Kentucky hunters more days of opportunity than any other game animals. The traditional season is more than six months of hunting, and the less-traditional (and less heeded) spring squirrel season is good for another four weeks of hunting.
By a large margin, the earliest days of the so-called fall squirrel season — like today and Sunday — are the most popular with hunters. You can attribute that mostly to opening day syndrome and the long-seated tradition of hunters turning out in the woods on the first weekend of squirrel hunting.
For comfort, the earliest days of the traditional squirrel season aren’t the ideal time to be out there. August hunting in the woods more often than not is fraught with heat and humidity that guarantees a fair amount of discomfort. Heavy foliage limits visibility that hampers results, while biting insects and arachnids as well as general pester bugs can be significantly annoying.
The early days of the sultry squirrel hunting, however, can offer a focus, concentrating factor that may intensify the hunter’s results.
It seems stereotypical to squirrel hunting, but early ripening hickory nut are specifically pertinent to the first days of the August-opening bushytail season. Hickory nuts are a preferred food for squirrels, and that is especially so in the late summer phase when there are no other foods with which the seeds of the hickories compete for squirrels’ interest.
This time of year, only relatively few hickories will have nuts that are ripe enough to suit the culinary requirements of squirrel dining. Most hickories now will offer nuts that are too green, thus a squirrel that stops by for a sample will move along in search of better taste and nutrition.
When a squirrel checks out one of the minority of hickories with ripened nuts, the arboreal rodent knows he’s where he wants to be. Maybe it is all trial and error, or maybe the first taste-tester sends out some kind of wildlife email, be somehow the word about ripe hickory nuts gets around.
However the knowledge is dispensed, squirrels somehow learn where the good stuff is. Check 10 hickories and nine of them, still green, will be devoid of squirrels. Check one hickory where the nuts have ripened, and it may have a cluster of squirrels shaking the upper branches as they cut and feed on the hard-shelled delicacies.
Experienced squirrel hunters tend to learn where prime hickories are located. A few may typically be squirrel magnets early in the season. Even if there’s just one or two, a hunter may fare very well sitting and waiting in such a place, allowing the limb-leaping rodents to come to the groceries.
Regulations for the squirrel hunting season are rather constant. Hunters will find no changes for the 2022-23 hunting year. Foremost among those are a daily bag limit of six squirrels and a possession limit of 12 squirrels after two or more days hunting.
Shooting hours again are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.
Through the years there have been some additions to the list of legal equipment that can be used to take squirrels.
The traditional shotgun and, to a lesser extent, rimfire rifle are still most popular. Shotguns must be plugged in the magazine to limit shell capacity to two in the magazine and one in the chamber.
Nowadays, .410 and rimfire handguns also are legal for use. Muzzleloading rifles and muzzleloading shotguns are both allowed. Archery equipment or crossbows are allowed for taking squirrels.
Air rifles of .177 to .25 calibers may be used on squirrels. Further stacking the odds toward the squirrels, hunters may use slingshots with manufactured ammunition.
Licensed falconers can use their trained raptors to take squirrels.
Hunters also can use dogs, typically treeing type dogs, in their squirrel pursuits.
- Next Saturday, Aug. 27, is the date for a drawing to assign season-long waterfowl blind sites for 2022-23 hunting at Doug Travis Wildlife Management Area in Carlisle and Hickman counties.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the drawing is at 10 a.m. at the WMA office, ½-mile south of Berkley on Ky. 121.
Another Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources administered hunting option, Lake Barkley WMA will be the subject of a drawing for season-long blind sites on Sept. 19.
The drawing, set for 8 a.m. on that date, will be at a shelter on the eastern side of the Cumberland River below Barkley Dam off U.S. 62 near Lake City. Participants should use the powerhouse entrance, then turn right to reach the shelter.
