PADNWS-08-20-22 ODRS SQUIRRELS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Shotguns and squirrels cutting early-ripening nuts in hickory trees are common elements in opening days of the bushytail season.

 Contributed

Yes, summer will linger another month, but fall hunting is under way across Kentucky as of today.

The third Saturday of August, this one, is the long-established opening day for the statewide squirrel hunting season. It is the traditional season that opens in summer and runs into winter, but because it spans autumn, one would suppose, it official becomes the fall squirrel season.

