MARSHALL COUNTY — Nurse practitioners Brittany Hunter and Kasey Murphy have joined Mercy Health — Marshall County Family Medicine.
“I’ve been very honored and humbled to come home and serve my hometown,” said Murphy, who’s been with Mercy Health for 11 years. “I want my friends and neighbors to have access to good quality care, and I’m grateful to Mercy Health for giving me that platform to serve in Draffenville.”
“I grew up in Graves County and my husband was born in Marshall County,” said Hunter, who’s been with Mercy Health for over 10 years. “It’s great to be home. We have lots of friends here, and I’ll be treating my friends and family every day.”
Hunter and Murphy are working alongside doctors Bradley Albertson, Austin Beck and Edwin Perez, nurse practitioners Kimberly Bradley, Jason Fiessinger, Emily Flowers, Nikki Jones, Staci Kell and Maegan Moryl and clinical social worker Judith Myers.
Marshall County Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics is accepting new patients in Benton at 83 Wellness Way on the first floor.
Call 270-527-8601 to schedule an appointment with Hunter or Murphy.
