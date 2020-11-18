Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources conservation officers were investigating after a hunter died in an apparent drowning accident Saturday in Graves County.
Saturday marked the opening day of Kentucky’s modern gun deer season.
According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates Clifford Danhauer, 81, of Williston, Florida, was dropped off around 5 a.m. by another member of his hunting group and directed to the location of his deer hunting blind.
It stated that others in the group returned around 10:30 a.m. to the cabin where they were staying and began a search for Danhauer.
The release also said his body was found soon after in a creek at the mouth of a private impoundment near Later Hill Road, northwest of Wingo, between the cabin and where Danhauer had been dropped off.
The department said no foul play is suspected at this time.
