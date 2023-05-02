Josh Hunt, the Christian County assistant superintendent of operations for secondary schools, was announced Monday morning as the next superintendent of the McCracken County School District.
The announcement was made at a special meeting of the school board.
Hunt will succeed Steve Carter, who announced his resignation on Jan. 19 to take effect at the end of the school year on June 30. Hunt will begin his tenure on July 1.
Hunt, 44, has worked in education for 22 years. He began his career in the Christian County district in 2001 as an algebra teacher at the North Drive Middle School, then became an algebra teacher at Christian County High School in 2005.
Hunt became an assistant principal at Todd County Middle School in 2009, then came back to Christian County as an assistant principal at North Drive from 2012 to 2013, at Christian County Middle School from 2013 to 2015 and at Christian County High School from 2015 to 2020, when he was named to his current position.
As the assistant superintendent of operations for secondary schools, Hunt has overseen the consolidation of Christian County and Hopkinsville high schools, which is an ongoing process. Hunt said he modeled much of that process after how McCracken County consolidated in 2013.
“I’ve been a part of leading that process, and I spent a lot of time in McCracken County,” he said. “McCracken County kind of busted the doors open with consolidation.
“A lot of people think it has a lot to do with building, but it’s more about an instructional model. It’s about opportunities for students. That’s what makes you buy into consolidation nowadays.
“Students in McCracken County have tons of opportunities than schools and students in smaller districts. I commend the staff and leadership here for being willing to take that chance. I think I’ll be able to piggy-back right into that because much of the vision we had for (Christian County) came from here.”
As part of that discussion, Hunt said he has spoken with McCracken County Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski and invited him to speak in Christian County about consolidation.
Hunt said he is ready to take the helm of the school district, starting to get to know the people and staff he will be working with.
“The first thing I want to focus on is getting to know the folks I work with on a daily basis, getting out into the schools and familiarizing myself with the new district,” he said.
“I have a lot of folks to get to know. Leadership at this level is about partnerships, so I plan on finding the partners in those schools and learning what their needs are.”
Hunt said that he and Carter spoke Friday about the position.
“I just look forward to sitting down with him and talking about plans for the transition,” Hunt said. “I have about two months now before my first day officially on the job. I have a great working relationship with the district I’m coming from and the leaders there. I’ll be able to come here quite a bit over the next two months and meet the staff and just get to learn it — be a part of the staff, be a part of the team.”
Hunt said he is very humbled by the offer.
“Excited, too, because once I had the chance to meet the board and the search committee here and became what they were looking for in a superintendent, it was something that lined up with many of the ideals that I have about being a leader in a district.”
McCracken County Board Chair Steve Shelby was happy with hiring Hunt and said the screening committee involved in the search for the next superintendent did an excellent job.
“We had a list of criteria, and he checked off every item on the list,” he said. “That was what we were looking for, that was what the search committee was looking for, and we are really excited to have Mr. Hunt with us.
“When you have a complete selection committee, and they agree completely, and you have the board that agrees completely, that’s a good choice.”
Hunt, a 1997 graduate of Christian County High School and a native of Crofton, was inducted into the Christian County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 as a baseball and football player and as a baseball assistant coach.
As a player, he was an all-state honoree in baseball in 1996 and an All-Western Kentucky Conference player in football in 1995 and 1996. As an assistant coach, he helped guide the 2004 CCHS baseball team to the state championship.
Hunt earned a baseball scholarship to Austin Peay State University, where he played in the 1998 season.
He transferred to Brescia University, where he played from 1999 through 2001, earning all-conference honors at catcher in all three of his seasons and was named first-team all-region in 2000 and 2001. He was an All-American honorable mention in 2001 and was inducted into the Brescia Hall of Fame in 2005.
Hunt earned his bachelor’s degree from Brescia.
Hunt and his wife, Miranda, have two children: Landon, 15, who is a high school freshman, and Harper, 11, who is a sixth-grader.
