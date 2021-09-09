Barbecue Off the River returns later this month, and the Paducah area’s barbecue fans can now get a look at this year’s participants.
In 2020, Barbecue On the River shifted to an alternative “off the river” format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, where vendors would be spread out at different locations, instead of a centralized area in downtown Paducah. Organizers announced in May that it would again be off the river for 2021.
It’s scheduled for Sept. 23-25.
“We have worked hand in hand with the city and the parks department to ensure everything on the back end, from electricity to refuse to water, is taken care of, and then on the front end — public safety,” Barbecue On the River Executive Director Susie Coiner told The Sun.
According to bbqontheriver.org, the participants as of Wednesday are A&J BBQ, Bear and Cub BBQ, Buzzard Brothers BBQ, Elvis’ Place, Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Club of Paducah, Ozean’s Ribs, Phillips Concessions, Schoolhouse Rock, Still Smokin BBQ, and Tilford’s Q Krew.
The menu items offered this year range from barbecue pork, brisket, chicken, ribs, nachos, potatoes and mac and cheese, to loaded ribbon fries, funnel cakes, corn dogs, hamburgers, frozen chocolate-dipped key lime pie on a stick and several more foods. People can check online to see the menus, locations, hours and contact number for each Barbecue Off the River participant, as well as what charities they are supporting.
One participant, Buzzard Brothers BBQ, will be set up at Noble Park’s Pavilion No. 19 and it will once again support Paducah’s Community Kitchen this year.
“We’ve participated in every single Barbecue On or Off the River since No. 1, so we want to try to keep that tradition going,” Buzzard Brothers member Rich Allshouse told The Sun.
Allshouse said the barbecue team will probably have three times as much meat this year, as compared to 2020. He estimated it would be in the range of 6,000 or 7,000 pounds of meat. It’s not taking pre-orders this year, he said.
“Last year, we so underestimated what the demand was going to be it was ridiculous,” Allshouse said.
“We sat up last year at the Nissan dealership and, on Friday, we saw what the demand was going to be and we cooked everything that we were going to cook for Friday and Saturday, and then had to go out and scramble and get more meat for Saturday, and we still sold out at 2 o’clock both days. The traffic — we were backed up into Park Avenue, so this year we’re going to cook way more than we did last year.”
Meanwhile, the volunteers with Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church also plan to make more frozen chocolate-dipped key lime pie on a stick for 2021.
Melissa Dumes, a church volunteer, told The Sun it will go full throttle this year and make the same amount it would for Barbecue On the River at the riverfront, which is a little more than 2,000 pieces. It sold out quickly last year.
It’s a church-wide effort with many volunteers. Dumes noted that pre-orders and deliveries are available for orders 10 or more from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The team plans to sell all three days, or until it sells out.
As for Coiner, she’s looking forward to the food this year and seeing how well the participants work together to bring the community the best Barbecue On the River food fare, while “staying safe and cognizant of what’s going on in our world.” Visit bbqontheriver.org for more information.
