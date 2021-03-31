What has four wheels and a baby blankie and delivers colored eggs and Peeps? The Easter buggy!
April is National Humor Month — it actually begins with April Fools Day — and is perhaps the best time of the year to appreciate all things funny, from slapstick and physical comedy to the more highbrow and cerebral yuks.
Humor — and positive emotions in general — has a notable, measurable effect on our mental and physical health and well-being and can be an important part of our physical and mental fitness.
(Did you know that Fred Flintstone would fly to the United Arab Emirates just to get a haircut? That’s where he got his famous Abu Dhabi ‘do.)
Courtney Helton, a clinical practitioner at Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, said that good mental health isn’t about being happy all the time, but having more positive emotions, including being happy and laughing at things.
“That causes a longer and a healthier life,” she said. “There is scientific research that shows the more happiness you have in your life, the higher your chances are to live longer and healthier.”
Helton said that there are environmental or situational circumstances that make it hard to find humor — the year 2020, for example — but people should understand that those circumstances are temporary.
“If we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and see a more positive outlook on those things, we’re going to feel better overall,” she said.
Adding humor to life puts people in a better mood, Helton said.
“It helps us experience more positive emotions on a regular basis,” she added. “It reduces irritability, anger, sadness and stress, and it helps with relaxation.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for people to find humor, but Helton said the best way to get out of the down times is to be aware of them.
“When we’re having unhealthful thought patterns — negative thought patterns — we are constantly bringing ourselves down and being our own worst enemy,” she said. “If we can work on each individual changing their negative or unhealthful thought patterns into more positive ones each day, overall, I think they’re going to see an improvement in life.
“I think it’s important for individuals to try every single day. We have to get up and try. As long as you’re putting in that effort to be more positive — even though, sometimes, it can be so hard — you’re going to see an improvement.”
Helton said there are some things that people can do to improve their outlook and feel more positive.
“Doing things such as exercise or volunteering and helping others, getting outside and enjoying the sun, using relaxation techniques — we can do these things each day to help improve our moods,” she said. “Eating green vegetables, berries, nuts, seeds — all of those things will help improve mood as well.”
(When Lego stores reopen, people will be lined up for blocks.)
Along with the boost to our mental health, humor can also influence our physical health.
Andrew Long, the administrator of the Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah, said he believes being happy and having humor helps people to have peace with their life.
“One report by Yale University in 2018 says that seniors with a positive outlook on life — who stay involved with laughter and happy activities — reduce their dementia risk by 50%,” he said. “They have a 19% lower mortality rate compared with unhappy seniors — that is according to the medical school at Duke University — and 44% more likely to recover from serious disability.”
Long said keeping a happy, positive outlook includes seeing somebody you can interact with — including communicating, going out and sharing activities.
A 2012 Oxford University study done by R.I.M. Dunbar, et al., stated that “laughter … seems to create euphoric states … similar to those experienced in communal music-making, dancing and some rituals of religion. There is some evidence to suggest that these euphoric states are also associated with the release of endorphins.”
Dunbar’s study also stated that laughter may also stimulate endorphin production and elevate one’s pain threshold.
Long said that the release of those endorphins make people fell better in general and give people more energy.
“There may be physical activities or even mental activities can bring you happiness,” he said. “You may enjoy reading a book — I’m a big believer in listening to music — or going out on a walk or petting a dog or cat or arts and crafts.
“Having laughter and jokes and being lighthearted is a natural reliever to anxiety and stress. I think that’s one of the best natural remedies.”
(How do you catch a unique rabbit? Unique up on it. How do you catch a tame rabbit? The tame way.)
Humor and laughter are more than day-brighteners. They can improve our physical and mental well-being, perhaps even extend our lives.
Whether it’s sharing a joke from a late-night talk show, reading a funny from a Bazooka Joe wrapper (Google it, kids) or just laughing with a friend over a silly happenstance, finding humor is beneficial to our lives and can help you live happily ever laughter.
