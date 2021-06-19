Hummingbirds are intriguing to watch and a marvel of engineering. Hummers are the only bird that can fly backwards and upside down providing us the antics that we so enjoy watching. To maintain their tiny weight, equal to a make-up cotton ball or 2.5 paperclips, they must eat nectar every five minutes.
In nature, hummers feed on our native plants such as columbine, honeysuckle, iris, lobelias, penstemons and phlox and 2,000 insects each day. The tongue is split at the tip that curls together to form a drinking tube. When not in use, the long tongue wraps around its head.
Hummer food: To attract hummers, hang sugar-water feeders with red ‘flower’ tubes filled with four parts water and one part real sugar only. Boil that for two minutes to kill possible bacteria and place near warm, bright colored flowers planted that will be sufficient to further draw hummers. There is no definitive research as to whether food coloring (Red#40 a petrochemical) is harmful according to Cornell Lab of Ornithology, but it notes that hummer rehabbers have found a higher death rate and tumors when fed dyed food. Also provide a source of water nearby.
Feeder Care: Sugar water will develop bacteria when left in full sun for several days. Wash with vinegar water and rinse. To control bees and wasps, apply vaseline around the “flower” and to the chain to deter ants. Ant dams are available at most garden stores. Change the water every few days whether completely empty or not.
Where to hang the feeder: Hang at 4-6 feet or within easy reach. There should be a 4’ clearance between the feeder and a wall to give hummers flying room. Hang several feeders and at least one out of sight of the rest as there always a male that want to dominate the rest.
Plants: Include late spring and summer trees and shrubs with tubular flowers and a safe place to rest between feedings. Plant bee balm, canna, cardinal flower, hollyhock, hyssop, nicotiana, rose of Sharon, salvia, trumpet creeper and zinnia. These easy to grow plants will add beauty and hummers to your garden.
Things to do
Work in the garden early morning and evening when it is cooler. Sip water while working, spray clothes with tick repellant and work in the shade as much as possible. Set your cell phone alarm to 30 minutes and take a bring when it rings.
Garden — Tuck spring bulb foliage under other plants to allow them to work into the soil or remove using your gloved hand as a rake. Spring bulbs can be dug to divide or move now, or wait until fall to replant. Wash, let dry and store in a cool dark location.
Deadhead plants that do not self-clean such as iris and daylilies. Cut stems to the ground allowing a few to form seed pods for fall arrangements. Fertilize roses. Remove disease foliage from the plant, the ground and destroy.
Many weeds are starting to seed, remove them before seed is disbursed. Brush on weed killer on specific weeds that are too close to good plants to risk spraying. Spray on calm, overcast days and at least three days before a rain.
Trees and shrubs — Thin out crossed limbs and narrow forking to prevent branches splitting in storms. Take softwood cuttings of 4-6”, remove lower leaves, recut just below the bottom set of leaves, dip the stem in a rooting compound, make a hole in starter soil, insert the cutting and pat the soil around the stem. To test root growth, 4-6 weeks later, gently tug the cutting, if it resists it has rooted.
Goldenrain (Koelreuteria) trees are in bloom. It so named for their yellow panicles that are said to resemble rain as faded blooms fall. It is a good urban tree that can reach 30-40’.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof 02@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.