PADNWS-07-30-22 ODRS HUMMERS MIGRATE-BRIEFS - PHOTO

When hummingbird numbers increase at feeders during August, it is usually the result of stopovers by more northern birds in migration.

 Contributed

Ruby-throated hummingbirds don’t spend that much time at home, if you consider their nesting territories the home base for these tiny fliers.

Seems we were just awaiting their arrival, but that was nearly four months ago. Yet, the annual hummingbird migration back south to their wintering habitats starts and accelerates in August, and we’re right there as of Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In