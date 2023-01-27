The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Feb. 2 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature speaker Dr. Brian Clardy, the 2023 chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council Board of Directors and an Associate Professor of History at Murray State University. The breakfast is also in honor of Black History Month and sponsored by the McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP and the McCracken County Community Career Endowment.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by Monday, January 30 by 2 p.m. at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.
Clardy was recently installed as the chair of the board for the statewide Kentucky Humanities Council. Kentucky Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities based in D.C. and is supported by the National Endowment and private contributions. They are not a state agency but partners with the state’s cultural, heritage, arts, and tourism agencies. The National Endowment supports research, education, preservation, and public programs in the humanities. The Kentucky Humanities strives to tell Kentucky’s story of writers, inventors, judges, musicians, architects, doctors and more to focus on every walk of life to the quality of life in Kentucky.
Clardy was appointed to the council in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear. He is a published author and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a master’s of Public Administration from Murray State University. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Historical Studies from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
He also served as vice president of the Murray State University Faculty Senate from 2017 to 2019. Clardy has served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Sewanee, The University of the South, representing the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky.
