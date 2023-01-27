The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Feb. 2 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature speaker Dr. Brian Clardy, the 2023 chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council Board of Directors and an Associate Professor of History at Murray State University. The breakfast is also in honor of Black History Month and sponsored by the McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP and the McCracken County Community Career Endowment.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by Monday, January 30 by 2 p.m. at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.

