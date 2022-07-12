With its observance of National Adoption Week, the McCracken County Humane Society this week is hosting many events throughout to find their friends a “fur-ever” home.
For some time, the Humane Society has dealt with capacity problems.
“We have 88 kennels currently,” Kaitlyn Kelley, Humane Society reception executive, said.
“Some of those are also reserved for animal control. But we have well over that number of dogs. With our dogs, we have around 90 right now. That’s not even including cats … we stay at capacity unfortunately. We’re hoping that if all goes well then our numbers will go down.”
In hopes of mitigating this, the Humane Society has decided to work on an adoption program with PetSmart.
“We will be at PetSmart (starting Monday) through Friday from noon to 6 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m,” Kelley said.
In addition to this, The Humane Society is also hosting a yard sale and vaccine clinic July 16 to raise money for the support of the animals in their custody. Both are open to the public.
The vaccine clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the yard sale from 7 a.m. — 2 p.m.
“Prices for vaccines will differ,” Kelley said. “We have a bundle package for dogs where you get the canine five way, the bordetella for kennel cough and the rabies for $35. Otherwise, the five way and bordetella are $15 individually and the Rabies shot is $10. The feline bundle is the feline four way and the Rabies. It is going to cost $20, with the shots individually being $15 for the feline four way and $10 for the Rabies. We are also offering microchips at that event for $20 with a complimentary registration.”
The yard sale and vaccine clinic are both going to be at the Humane Society.
There are a number of ways the community can support the Humane Society’s efforts, according to Kelley.
“If they want to volunteer as a foster, if they want to ask questions, if they want to adopt, they can come in and they can talk to us,” Kelley said. “They can call us if they want to help as far as socializing animals. We can definitely accept that. If they want to volunteer, we are accepting volunteers. Our main thing is that if people have questions, we want we want them to ask us directly. We want to be fully transparent with people.”
For more information on the McCracken County Humane Society, visit their website at mccrackenhumane.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/mccrackencohumanesociety.
