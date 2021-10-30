The McCracken County Humane Society invites people to join it today for a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats, as well as a “Howl-O-Ween” adoption event.
The vaccine and microchip clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon today at the humane society, 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. Cats must be in carriers, while dogs must be on non-retractable leashes, according to the facility. Organizers expect the event to be very busy.
Meanwhile, the pet adoption event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and it will have trick or treating, raffles, a food truck, games for children and dog painting. Halloween costumes are welcome for people and animals.
Call 270-443-5923 for more information.
