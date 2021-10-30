EDDYVILLE -- Humana recently announced it is investing $207,000 in Lyon County to enhance digital access to health care.
“Internet service providers have long faced geographic and financial challenges to expand broadband infrastructure to this rural area,” according to a Humana news release.
Humana’s investment is funding an underground fiber cable network in various parts of the county. The investment is going to tackle the “digital divide” that challenges broadband accessibility and infrastructure, according to the news release.
A three-way partnership between Humana Healthy Horizons, Fastnet, and Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White will provide “needed capabilities” to the county’s population of 8,271, officials said.
In addition to improving internet infrastructure, other primary partnership plans include launching three internet community access points, establishing a telehealth hub, offering educational resources, and providing free broadband for one year to 180 residents.
The participating residents in Suwanee are part of the “target areas” and are anticipated to benefit the most, White previously indicated.
“Our investment will improve the community’s access to a statewide system of telehealth services, create better health outcomes for residents, and improve technological and educational equity in an area where those disparities are of great concern,” Humana’s Kentucky Medicaid Regional President Jeb Duke said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.