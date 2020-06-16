The Community Foundation of West Kentucky announced Monday it’s received $25,000 through a commitment by Humana Foundation, in an effort to aid response for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gift is part of Humana Foundation’s April 30 announcement to commit $50 million to coronavirus relief and recovery efforts to a select group of organizations supporting essential workers, food security, behavioral health and local communities, according to the community foundation.
In a news release, the community foundation said it plans to use the funds to help increase access to behavioral telehealth and other essential educational services. It’ll make grants to selected nonprofits to help improve these efforts in the community.
The community foundation also provided an update on fundraising efforts for the Paducah Small Business Relief Fund. It’s raised $73,066, as of Monday morning.
The city of Paducah is matching all donations — dollar for dollar — up to $100,000 for the relief fund program, which distributes $2,000 grants to eligible small businesses affected by the pandemic.
