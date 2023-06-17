PADNWS-06-17-23 CHIHUAHUAS - PHOTO 1

As of Thursday, four of the rescued Chihuahuas had already been adopted from the McCracken County Humane Society.

 CHARITY BLANTON | WPSD Local 6

Deputies responding to a welfare check weeks ago discovered a foul odor emanating from a mobile home on Clarks River Road.

In early May, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered numerous neglected Chihuahuas in the home, living without food and with cockroaches in their water. Deputies described urine, feces, fleas and cockroaches littering the floor, and said one chihuahua was found dead.

