The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky works to share love and support for men and women serving the country in the Middle East, and it needs help this month to send more packages in time for Christmas.
“I’ve never served,” president Gayron Ferguson, of Paducah, told The Sun.
“My son got me involved in this and it has made such a difference in the lives of so many of our men and women, and it’s actually made a huge difference in my life,” he said. “I never realized the joy of giving back so much. I actually took an early retirement 12 years ago, just to do this as a volunteer. Everything that’s done here is done by volunteers.”
Ferguson, also known as “Papa Ferg,” became inspired to help send all these boxes years ago. What he intended to last nine months, actually lasted 13 years and counting. Ferguson’s Marine son, Christopher, was serving in Iraq and had a special request for his father. The rest, as they say, was history.
“My son was over there and he had two buddies that weren’t getting any mail the first time they were over there and now, they’re over there a second time, and they’re still not getting mail,” he recalled.
“... He’s like, ‘Dad, would you mind sending them a little something just to boost their morale?’ ‘Well, yeah sure.’ So, my big plan was to send my son and his two buddies one box a month for nine months and at the end of nine months, I was going to quit. Thirteen years ago.”
The Hugs Project is now about to hit 49,000 boxes.
“By the time all of Christmas goes out, we will have sent 49,000 boxes out to over 15,000 different men and women,” Ferguson added.
For Christmas this year, The Hugs Project mailed 230 boxes over the weekend with a postage cost of more than $3,000. It has more than 160 boxes left to send and needs an additional “$2,100 and change” to cover postage. It aims to mail them by Dec. 10, ensuring their arrival in time for Christmas.
“At first, our goal was 500 boxes,” Ferguson said. “We didn’t know exactly what we were going to need until the names came in and when the chaplains got us all of our names. Now, we’re looking at around 420 to 450 boxes — (that) will be about what goes out for Christmas total.”
The boxes are filled with different items, depending on the recipient, and mailed overseas. They are divided into boxes for male and female service members, chaplains and then boxes for K-9 handlers, which include dog-related items. The contents include such items as lip balm, lotion, deodorant, razors, candy, letters, Pop Tarts, cookies, packages of Ramen noodles and hot chocolate mix, magazines, playing cards and other hygiene, entertainment or food items.
It means a lot to Ferguson’s wife, vice president Donna Ferguson, to see all the cards and letters from troops, along with pictures. A house on West Hovekamp Road — where the boxes are packaged together — is decorated with appreciation letters and folded flags sent to it by military groups.
“It’s just heartwarming to fill a box and knowing it’s going to somebody that might not be getting anything, and just showing a little love and support,” Donna Ferguson said. “We’re patriotic and both retired to do this full time and it’s a blessing to us.”
Christmas is obviously an important time for The Hugs Project, but it also works to send care packages to the troops year-round.
Ferguson said it normally sends anywhere from 100 to 125 boxes a month and volunteers help accomplish that. This year, with COVID-19 difficulties, he estimated donations are down about 30%.
However, the pandemic hasn’t stopped boxes from going out.
“I just feel blessed that during this entire thing we have not missed a single month of sending out boxes to our troops. Not one month,” he concluded.
People can donate to the 501(c)(3) organization several ways.
Anyone interested can mail a check to The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, 4931 Epperson Road, Paducah, KY 42003. They can also donate through Facebook (@Hug sProjectWKY), at any Paducah Bank location, or by visiting www.the hugsprojectofwky.com, which offers PayPal.
