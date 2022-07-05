An annual biker rally in western Kentucky — for 12 years, a worthwhile social event in its own right — also drives a message that people can’t run on fumes forever.
“In 2020, I got a letter from a guy, a veteran that had been in Afghanistan, who said two weeks (prior) he’d had a gun to his head,” said Gayron Ferguson Jr., founder of The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky. “He told me he got to thinking about the people who wrote him cards and letters and decided to call the crisis center instead. Just having people who cared made the difference.”
At the 12th Annual Patriots Run on Saturday, The Hugs Project raised $4,300 for care packages with reading material, hygiene products, snacks, handmade cooling wraps, boot-freshener slips, cards and letters.
The Purchase Area nonprofit — an independent branch of the nationwide, Oklahoma-based program — has provided more than 56,000 packages to 16,000-plus personnel over 16 years.
Hugs Project sponsor Four Rivers Harley-Davidson had almost 100 bikers and other attendees for a poker run and raffle events. Other sponsors are Bowtie Autoworks, Corporal Clean Auto Detailing, D’s Garage Door Service, Free Spirit Biker Church and the Widows Sons Stone Cutters Paducah chapter.
“I had a guy thank me for toothpaste because he’d been brushing his teeth with salt for over a month,” Ferguson said. “The majority of them are (people) who don’t get any mail from home. I’ve had guys deploy as many as nine tours and never gotten a letter yet.”
Americans enlist in the military for several reasons, whether patriotism or a better quality of life. War eventually becomes routine, too, and loneliness feels the same on a battlefield as a nine-to-five.
Ferguson said that’s why small morale boosts keep people moving.
Candice Draper, 29, served as a US Army combat medic for 11 months in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. She told The Sun that, with package holdups common, The Hugs Project “kept things pretty steady” with hygiene products and food from home.
“(Soldiers) don’t exactly go up to a chaplain and say, ‘Oh poor, pitiful me, nobody’s writing me letters. I feel like nobody cares,’ ” Ferguson told The Sun. “They’ll suffer in silence.
“If the chaplain sees somebody grabbing hygiene items, he knows somebody ain’t sendin’ him somethin’. And if he walks up and shares something, he’s opened a door for communication. So they let me know, and we make sure that person gets a care package every single month until they come home.”
Ferguson, 69, worked as a heating and air-conditioning mechanic until retirement. The project — initially a nine-month endeavor to help two men in his son’s Iraq unit — now has 27 volunteers.
Operating expenses total less than half a% of revenue, putting practically all proceeds toward care boxes. But the work pays back in other ways, Ferguson said.
“One guy was driving to Memphis from Fort Benning, Georgia, and he drove (far out of the way) to see us in Paducah,” he said. “In his three deployments, it was the first time he got mail.”
