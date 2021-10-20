The impact of the Messenger Diversity Training program that Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively is taking part in was brought to question at the Paducah Independent School District Board meeting on Monday.
As the board prepared to vote on its consent agenda — a portion of the agenda that contains several items of typically little controversy that is voted on as a group — board member James Hudson brought up a question regarding an item included in the consent agenda.
Hudson’s question was based on the superintendent’s request for unpaid leave to take part in the training sessions since the previous board meeting, which is a part of the training agreement.
“I notice that you keep us posted on the different things that you are taking off for unpaid leave,” he said to Shively. “I’m not sure if there were any expectations that were articulated as far as the classes that you take and do.
“For instance, I look at this one on Oct. 4: ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,’ and I also look at what you send out to us. How, then, are we able to understand clearly that what you are doing is effective, and even more so, how is it measurable? That’s what I’m missing right here.”
Hudson said he had no problem with the diversity training sessions, but he wanted something that would indicate the program was successful.
“I know that you guys work with (Shively) to pick out the dates that he would have unpaid leave,” Hudson told board member Felix Akojie after a question. “Was there something that you had in mind as it relates how you measure or assess these meetings, to look at ‘Are they working?’ because the key was to have growth.”
Shively brought up the method used to evaluate superintendents by most school districts statewide.
“We looked at the evaluation instrument for superintendents — the one that was approved by the board of education — and most of that was outlined in culture, I think, relative to us looking through it one time,” he said, adding he, Akojie and board member Mary Hunter Hancock adjusted that to meet the need of assessing the training.
“That rubric that you looked through on my evaluation piece — it completely matches that, which it was board-approved, so that was in your board packet relative to an update from me on Friday.”
Hudson asked if the report is more of a checklist or a means of measuring the progress made in the training sessions.
“I went through all of this (report) again and highlighted it, everything,” he said. “But, I’m saying OK, how, then, do we measure this versus a checklist, because I think the ultimate goal was not to be a checklist but, ultimately, to show growth — your growth — and to see if we can say, ‘Here is something that we need to convince the community. Here is a measurable goal.’ We can say that, and that’s important.”
Hancock said she thought this is a good “halfway point” in the diversity training to review what training has been completed as opposed to what the board set aside for its standards.
“It’s something we definitely need to loop back as a group and discuss and (move in) the right direction as to what we think of different things that need to be improved upon,” she said. “I think that needs to be a discussion — not just with Dr. Akojie and I, but everybody.”
Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn said the board should discuss how to measure progress in Shively’s diversity training.
“I’m taking this as a report of what’s been done so far but not necessarily where we have moved from the past,” he said. “I think we need to work that out (progress measurement) as a group.”
In voting on approving the consent agenda, Hudson grudgingly voted in favor with the understanding that further conversations about progress measurement would be made.
Shively began diversity training last March after a 2002 photo of him in blackface was posted to social media on Oct. 20, a year ago Wednesday. Shively — who was then a teacher and assistant football coach — was also wearing a Paducah Tilghman High School jersey, a do rag and a large dollar-sign pendant attached to a gold chain.
The Messenger Diversity Training program featuring pastor Edward L. Palmer Sr. of The Sign of the Dove Church International of Radcliffe is providing the training.
The diversity training and consultation includes learning about implicit bias, defining racial and ethnic disparities, cultural collisions and racial tension dialogues.
Shively said in March that his training will take 20 days this year and 20 days next year. He also said Hancock and Okojie have taken part in training sessions.
Palmer said in March the diversity training begins with talking about implicit biases, or unconscious favoritism toward or prejudice against people of a particular race or gender, according to the Oxford Dictionary.
