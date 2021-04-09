Lexington-based Hanna Resource Group (HRG), a human resource and business consultation company, announced the acquisition of Capstone HR Services, which will be the cornerstone of a new HRG office in Paducah.
Officially, HRG acquired Capstone’s book of business, a listing of clients that a company or businessperson maintains and grows with added clients. As a book of business grows, its value grows and may be bought by another company or businessperson to expand the buying company’s clientele and assets.
The acquisition allows HRG to serve clients in the region that extends from Bowling Green and Owensboro to Evansville, Indiana; Clarksville, Tennessee; and Carbondale, Illinois.
“I have known (HRG President and CEO) Lyle Hanna and the HRG team for many years as they are known as one of the top HR firms in the commonwealth,” said Capstone President Randy Fox. “I could not have found a better business to service my existing clients and continue the relationships I fostered over the past nine years.”
HRG named Sonia G. Osman as the senior human resources business partner for the region on March 22. Osman brings 15 years of human resource experience and will act as the lead consultant to assist clients in the western Kentucky region.
Osman is a senior business partner. She has experience in many industries including corporate, manufacturing, construction, retail and hospitality and entertainment.
Osman is active in state and local Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) chapters after holding leadership roles as the president, vice president and past president for Four Rivers SHRM chapter in Paducah.
She is the workforce readiness director on the Kentucky State SHRM Council and director on the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
Before her role with HRG, Osman worked with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as a business liaison, speaking across the state to educate and bring awareness about substance use and mental health disorders in Kentucky.
She also consulted on human resources best practices as well as policies and procedures, training, benefits, fair change hiring and reducing workplace stigma.
“This role allows an opportunity to build a business in western Kentucky that will help people, be innovative and provide quality services,” Osman said. “I am excited to work for an organization that was built on a servant’s heart and leadership.
“As the senior business consultant, it is my mission to provide up-to-date trending topics and hot points in the human resources industry to keep organizations compliant and growing in the right direction.”
Hanna is the founder and president of Hanna Resource Group and has more than 35 years of experience in corporate human resource management experience.
Prior to forming HRG, he was the managing director for the Compensation, Benefits and Retirement Group division offices of Palmer & Cay in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Hanna is the founder of Best Places to Work in Kentucky and works with organizations to align goals, build stronger culture and improve results.
He has served in various key roles within the SHRM since the 1980s and has served twice as chairman of the Kentucky SHRM State Council.
He is also a former chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and has worked extensively to establish partnerships between the Kentucky Chamber and Kentucky SHRM to enhance the human resource profession.
Hanna currently chairs Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, which he co-founded more than 25 years ago.
HRG’s core services are compensation, outsourcing, recruiting, human resource assessment and training and development.
