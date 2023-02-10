BENTON — The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly Coffee and Commerce event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, featuring a human resources panel that focused on challenges that face today’s workforce and employee retention strategies.
The human resources panel, which was held at the Marshall County Children’s Arts Center, included Mary Anne Medlock, business service liaison for the Purchase Region at West Kentucky Workforce Board, who acted as mediator. The panel also had Chief Human Resource Officer at Community Financial Services Bank Allen Waddell, Director of Human Resources at Marshall County Hospital Beth Cavanah and Manager for Human Resources Business Partner at Westlake Corporation Lorraine Simpson.
Around 13,700 people are currently working in Marshall County, though 67% of those people live in counties outside of Marshall and commute, as discussed Wednesday. This demonstrates the reach Marshall has on surrounding communities, and brings business to local businesses. At the same time, 5,000 residents leave Marshall County to go to work in surrounding areas, 2,200 residents are found working in McCracken County and 1,100 are employed in Murray. Medlock wants to see even more people working within Marshall.
The worker shortage is a problem businesses have had to combat since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Medlock notes it began much earlier than that, saying they have known there would be a worker shortage in 2020 since 1970. The reason for this being the choice of couples choosing not to have large families, a choice which is still seen in today’s societal climate.
The baby boomers created large families, while Gen X decided to go in a different direction, usually only choosing to have one or two children. This change was set through the creation and routine use of contraception, along with women entering the workforce and choosing to have children at a later age. The No. 1 issue within the workforce today is lack of childcare, which further contributes to the preference for smaller families.
In 2020-2021, the number of births declined by 7% due to the pandemic. A trend that will be seen in 20 years by creating another labor shortage.
Businesses within Marshall County are looking to tackle workforce challenges on the home front, beginning by addressing those challenges with their employees and making changes to accommodate them.
Waddell notes that the popularity of remote work skyrocketed during the pandemic, and employees are still craving flexibility in their workplaces, which has led CFSB to create many hybrid positions, where it has made sense to do so. The willingness to offer flexibility within positions was also addressed by Cavanah and Simpson, who both noted that family time is important to ensure the happiness of employees. Simpson commented that Westlake has recently rolled out a program offering a five-day caregiver and paternity leave program to assist those with aging family members or newborns.
“For most companies who are having a (workforce) challenge, it all comes down to marketing — how are they marketing themselves in the current climate? How are they marketing their culture? How are they marketing and celebrating their employees?,” said Medlock.
“It all comes down to how you sell yourself — some companies are so busy selling their products they forget about the people behind those products, and once they make that shift, a lot of their workforce problems go away.”
Getting the younger generation interested in your workplace through internship or job shadowing opportunities is a great way to integrate younger employees into an aging workforce population.
Simpson said internships allow for companies to “build a pipeline of talent” that pulls in future employees, commenting on the success that Westlake has had with its internship programs. She also noted that early engagement is best for garnering interest among young employees, sharing that high school and middle school job fairs are a great place to get started promoting a business. Letting students know what jobs are available to them, and that they have an opportunity to rise within a company is also an important step in retaining future employees.
Medlock said it is not so much about the “gold watch retirement” anymore, but about promotional opportunities within a corporation that motivates employees to remain with a company.
“I think employees want to feel welcome, special and appreciated. It is very important to know the people that work for you and know what is important to them, and for you to make it important to you,” Cavanah said.
Building relationships with employees helps build loyalty to the company, and makes them feel valued. For instance, Waddell said CFSB works to celebrate employee accomplishments through weekly social media posts that highlight how long workers have been in the company, along with offering welcome boxes that help set the tone for new employees beginning a career at CFSB, and boxes to commemorate special occasions, such as the birth of a child.
The panel agreed that small things can make a big difference in showing employees that you appreciate them and are invested in their journey with the company and in their personal lives, which can make all the difference in hiring and keeping workers.
The next chamber breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the MCCAC and will host the Marshall County Humane Society. Tickets are $20.
