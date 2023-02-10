BENTON — The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly Coffee and Commerce event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, featuring a human resources panel that focused on challenges that face today’s workforce and employee retention strategies.

The human resources panel, which was held at the Marshall County Children’s Arts Center, included Mary Anne Medlock, business service liaison for the Purchase Region at West Kentucky Workforce Board, who acted as mediator. The panel also had Chief Human Resource Officer at Community Financial Services Bank Allen Waddell, Director of Human Resources at Marshall County Hospital Beth Cavanah and Manager for Human Resources Business Partner at Westlake Corporation Lorraine Simpson.

