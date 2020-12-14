Living outside Atlanta, James Mason makes Metropolis a frequent stop on his business trips around the country. For the better part of the last 18 years, Fort Massac State Park has been his on-the-road campground, and every time he comes, he stops at the Superman statue.
“I’ve always loved coming here,” Mason said.
So when he was taking his kids to Yellowstone in June — a time statues around the country where either being removed or vandalized — and stopped in Metropolis to see the Superman statue, Mason noticed something.
“As we were walking around, I noticed it was getting worn down and beat up. It made me sad,” he said. “We got to South Dakota, and I thought about it after getting the kids to bed — I wonder if they’d let me paint it?”
A weird offer, he admitted, but “the answer is always no if you don’t ask.” He began the next morning calling numbers in Metropolis and “didn’t get much traction.”
After 2½ months, “it was just digging at me. I still wanted to do it.” So when he and fellow Blackhound Optics owner Jim Peterson had to take a road trip from Georgia to Virginia to Michigan to Iowa and back with several of stops in between, Mason stopped in Metropolis on their way home to get Peterson’s opinion on the Superman statue.
“We drove in and he saw what I saw,” Mason said. “We walked over to the mayor’s office and he’d heard the voice mails, but it wasn’t his thing. We had a great chat, and he told us who to contact.”
Their timing couldn’t have been better, said Karla Ogle, a member of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce’s Superman Statue Renovation Committee, along with Ericca Arthur and Joshua Reagor.
The Superman statue has been part of the Metropolis uptown landscape since 1993. Over the last 27 years, it’s been painted about every four years by Morgan Seibert and other Superman Museum volunteers.
“Because of the way he’s fading and chipping and nothing major had been done since he came in, we had decided he and his base are due a makeover,” Ogle said.
So after she heard Mason’s voicemail, she immediately called. They were already on the road, but “I talked to them for quite some time and told them what we required,” Ogle said.
“From there, it turned into, ‘Could this actually happen?’ ” Mason recalled.
Two weeks later, the bid from Blackhound Optics arrived.
“I reread their proposal several times because I thought there’s something I was missing,” Ogle said. “They love doing community service. They’d been through Metropolis. I knew they were very passionate about the project, so I thought they’d give us a good price.”
Ogle was shocked at how good.
“They offered to take care of painting the statue at no charge to the chamber,” Ogle said. “We were very fortunate to connect with the guys at Blackhound Optics to take on the paint part of the project. Jim and James know what Superman means to so many people. These guys are real Supermen. We can’t thank them enough.”
Mason was in Phoenix when he got the word that Blackhound would be painting the Superman statue.
“It’s just really cool on a lot of levels,” Mason said. “To have an idea and have the chance to make it happen, for me that’s the coolest part of it. For the company, it gives us something to talk about.”
•••
Blackhound Optics is an outdoor and sporting goods company founded in 2018 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The company uses a different business approach where company leaders don’t have titles but each brings his own strength to the table. They all work remotely — Mason in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Patterson in Noonan, Georgia; Michael Murray in Colorado; Rick Nare in California; and Ean Green in Michigan. Their week of painting the Superman statue was the first time they’d all gotten together in person.
“It turned into a team-building thing for the company. Metropolis definitely provided a very interesting opportunity to get the team in one place. They work very well together — both in what we do and in getting them here,” Mason said. “I didn’t really manage them at all. I just wanted to see. None of this is really any of their jobs. It was interesting to see what happens when you take the entire team, don’t establish any leadership and let them work it themselves. It’s amazing how much better than do than if someone wants to come in and micromanage them. The corporate culture we’re trying to create, we got to test drive here and the results are really exciting. I am very dang proud of our team.”
Peterson brought several years of painting experience to the project. His father was a lifelong painter. He started when he was about 6. Before owning a chain of art galleries in Atlantic City, Peterson started at Delta Airlines painting jet aircraft before becoming a safety instructor.
When the crew arrived on Nov. 1, the statue’s paint had been removed the previous day by West Ky. Painting, LLC., of Paducah. After cleaning off the 15-foot bronze statue and cocooning it in tarp, on went the primer. Then it was a matter of taping sections to spraying on the two layers of marine-grade paint a color a day — the flesh tones on Nov. 4; the yellow belt and Superman shields on Nov. 5; the blue suit on Nov. 6; the red cape, boots and accents on Nov. 7; the black hair and eyebrows, along with touch-ups, on Nov. 8. The finished product was unveiled on Nov. 9.
“We’re going back to the original colors. The colors just pop; they’re real vibrant,” Peterson said.
Ogle said the Superman Statue Renovation Committee chose the DC Comics pantone colors as the style guide. “DC Comics changes his look every-so-many years. We were going for the classic look — the bright Superman red and blue with the yellow shield on the back,” she said.
Peterson explained the statue had to be a certain temperature for the paint to adhere, which is why it was encased in the blue tarp, which also housed a heating element. If the statue’s environment is 70 or above, it takes a day to dry; if it’s down in the 40s and 50s, it can take up to three days to dry. The tarp in the daylight cast a blue reflection on the statute. Peterson said they didn’t get their first good look at the color until Nov. 6 when they worked into the night to finish the blue and needed work lights on.
“The first day or so it’s surreal — here I am working on Superman and here it is in my face,” Peterson said. “It was really an interesting experience. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
And the most interesting aspect of that face-to-face experience? “The attention to detail the original sculptors did,” Peterson said. “When I first looked at the statue and saw the fist on the hip and you see all the knuckles, I just assumed the backside (of the hand) would be a blob because nobody sees it. I’m the smallest guy here so I’m the one who has to get up in the nooks and crannies and tape everything. They literally did every finger in the hand all the way back to the knuckles. There’s details on the face when you’re up there touching it, you can see it. It’s almost like they took a live person and cast the body. The ribs, the muscles are just so detailed. I don’t know what it would cost to replace it now. It’s really a well-done statue.”
The statue was first created as a 26-inch bronze mock-up. After being accessed by the original Superman statue committee — Mary Horman Castleman, Jenny Walters, O.D. Troutman and Don Salisbury — project manager Barron Walton of Highland, Utah, was given the green light to proceed with the full-size sculpt and casting of the statue. Artist Gary Ernest Smith was selected to sculpt the 15-foot Superman figure in clay, which was then cast in bronze at Metal Letters Inc., a foundry in Lehi, Utah.
Another aspect the Blackhound crew didn’t expect about the statue were the eyes. For weeks leading up to the project, they discussed what color they could make the eyes and how to do it.
“I got up there and realized they weren’t round — the eyes are holes, Peterson said. “I could stick my finger in each one up to my first knuckle. It’s kinda crazy.”
For Mason, one of the interesting things about the statue was the proportion of the head to the body, “especially since we covered it up, you feel like you’re almost in some archaeological dig and you’ve come up to the face. You almost never see a statute at that perspective — next to its face and seeing that expression,” he said.
But the most interesting part to Mason was the cape. “I don’t understand how they cast it. I have no idea how they got the bronze to flow. You see a lot of little marks I think were feeder flows, but the marks are so small I don’t think they’re big enough. That cape is very well done,” he said.
Ogle noted how the statue seemed to have more detail when it was stripped down to the bronze. “The details really showed up well, that came out when he was one color, that you could see those a lot better — the muscles in the the abs and the thighs, the outline of the other muscles, the outline of the S on his cape — everything had more detail to it,” she said. “Jim commented on how he’s seen a lot of statues but the detail that the designer did is amazing.
“I think everybody was amazed with how he looked from stripping him down to repainting him,” Ogle continued. “There were a good amount of people who thought he should be kept as bronze, as one color, but so many are used to seeing him in true Superman colors, we wanted to stay classic and keep him in his colors.”
•••
Painting the statue is only part of the project for Blackhound. The company is also making a documentary about Metropolis.
“At first the thought was we could film (the painting of the statue) and people would think it’s interesting,” Mason said. “But when you get to do something good for a community and you get to fulfill a dream and build the team up together, once we discovered the people here and got to talking to them, we decided to tell a story using the statue as the glue. We’re seeing the characterization (of the statue) as a representative of the city in more ways than we expected. There’s a lot here. We drove into the community and met a lot of people. I think I can get five chapters out of it. I’m probably going to have to come back a couple of times to finish interviewing and filming and going through photos to authenticate and give context to some of the stories we’ve heard. Plus, filming and (painting) at the same time wasn’t the best idea, but at least it’s given us a start.”
Ogle said the committee and the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce were “very excited when they told us they were going to be filming everything and wanted to talk to Metropolis and put together a documentary.”
Along with talking with Metropolis residents, there were also several statue visitors who drove up and talked to them.
“Every day people come by and we’re talking to them — that was the most interesting part,” Peterson said. “Everybody has a story about the history of the town and asking about progress on the statue. I almost feel like I’m one of Santa’s helpers building up to Christmas day or something. It’s a fantastic community. Everybody is friendly and upbeat. I think meeting the people was the best part of it.”
Ogle said the crew was “amazed at the number of visitors who drove up to see the statue and were disappointed they couldn’t see him under the tarp. There were a few — he wasn’t open to the public, but they got to go in and see — so they have that special memory.”
The crew from Blackhound Optics is also going away with their own special memories of their week in Metropolis painting the Superman statue.
“We’ve had a lot of people ask, ‘Why are you doing this?’ ” Mason said. “We got to come do something where there will never be a bar again in our lives where we don’t have a story to tell. It will be the coolest thing on my resume. That idea you thought was too crazy — maybe it’s not. ”
Peterson agreed: “How many people can say they’ve painted the Superman?
