For dog lovers, their dog(s) is a member of the family. We protect them as we protect our children. Both children and dogs are inquisitive, wanting to explore the world around them. Dogs wonder if that is a new or old plant, it smells good, does it taste good? They do not think it will harm them or they might harm the plant.
For every harmful plant garden (upset stomach to fatal), there is an alternative plant just as beautiful and safe.
Some safe plants can survive being trampled, eaten, or otherwise abused.
Catmint(Nepeta species) is easy to grow, reblooms, and its aromatic fragrance will be sent through the garden by even the slightest breeze drawing dogs and us to it but not deer. It bounces back from a rambunctious dog’s visit.
Black-eyed Susan(Rudbeckia fulgida), a five-time All-America Selection. Its pale yellow to earthy red flowers open top to bottom mid-July through August. If given space it will spread.
Summer bloomer astilbe lightens up shade areas with its fluffy plumes of white, pink, peach, red and lavender flowers accented by deep green fern-like foliage.
Creeping phlox and thyme are ideal ground covers. Sun-loving semi-evergreen phlox blankets the ground and crawls over rockeries with its tiny star-like flowers in the spring. Cut back, it will rebloom in the fall. It and thyme are meant to be walked on.
Creeping time grows best in the sunny well-drained slightly alkaline poor soil as do most herbs. It will tolerate some shade.
Among the very toxic are: milkweed, castor bean, and azalea and rhododendron. Baby’s breath, begonia, chrysanthemum, English ivy and gladioli reactions are moderate to serious.
Include roses and rose family member spirea. Varieties range in height 3-10’.
Also avoid vegetables and fruits: grape and raisin, unripe tomato, green potato, pits and large seeds, nuts, rhubarb leaves.
For more information: "Pet-friendly gardening, creating a safe haven for you and your dog," by Karen Bush. Email me for a copy of 27 dog-safe plants.
THING TO DO
Dog Days of summer will begin July 3 and last for 1-2 months. Keep plants watered and carry water when working in the yard. Try to garden in the shade as much as possible and sip water every 15 -20 minutes. Set your phone timer to remind you.
Garden – Carry a container of water to the garden when cutting flowers, recut stems under water in the house. Add a preservative to extend the useful life of the bloom. Cut blooms just before reaching maturity and that just opening up to give a variety of bloom sizes. Remove all foliage that will be underwater in the design a. Replace water after three days and recut stems enough to expose new pores.
Hollyhocks bloom from the bottom up. Removing the terminal buds decreases the eventual number of blooms.
Cut back daylily foliage that is browning along with that of other ‘tired’ perennials. Most will send out new foliage now or in the fall.
Houseplant – Take Africa violets cuttings and place them in a north or north-east window. Set a schedule for monthly watering houseplants, noting those that need to dry before rewatering, moist lovers, and wet lovers. Your finger is the best guide to how dry the soil is.
Vegetable – Allow some plants to bolt. They will attract pollinators and beneficial insects that love carrot and mint flowers.
EVENTS
July 5-9 McCracken Co. Fair at Carson Park (rescheduled due to heat), 300 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah. Fair hours 5:15-10 p.m. Admission is $3. July 5-6 Fair Flower Show-Horticulture Division, July 7-9 Design Division.
DAY TRIPS
Memphis Botanic Gardens, Missouri Botanic Gardens, St. Louis, Nashville’s Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd St, Owensboro. Enter through the 1840, WeatherBerry home front door.
