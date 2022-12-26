Brent Housman, Baird, has been elected to serve as the 2023 chair of the board for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Cory Hicks, business services director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, who was chair in 2022, will serve as immediate past chair and vice chair of business advocacy. Katie Englert, Compass Counseling, has been elected as chair-elect.
In addition to Housman, Hicks and Englert, other members of the chamber’s 2023 executive committee include: Susan Ybarzabal, CFSB, vice chair of the board and also as vice chair of membership and marketing; Mike Karnes, Williams, Williams & Lentz, treasurer; Terri Lundberg, Lundberg Medical Imaging, vice chair of education and workforce; Jessica Newman, Advantage Insurance Services, vice chair of small business; and Sandra Wilson, president, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
New Board members joining in 2023 are: Lonnie Crowdus, Crowdus Maintenance & Cleaning; Jessica Housman, Housman Partners Real Estate; Kevin Kauffeld, Independence Bank; Jody Stivers, HollandStivers Employer Solutions; and Ines Rivas-Hutchins, INTEC Group, LLC.
Continuing Board members are: Tammy Courtney, Swift & Staley; Whitney Denson, McMurry & Livingston; Jeff Douthitt, GEO Consultants; Bob Ezell, Computer Services, Inc.; Barry Hatcher, Kemper CPA Group, LLP; Chris Hill, IHM Used Parts; Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah; Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; Rachel Rayburn, Ingram Barge Co.; Gretta Rose, Beltline Electric; Dennis Rouleau, Barkley Regional Airport; Mark Workman, BFW Engineering; and Mike Yungmann, Mercy Health Lourdes.
Ex-officio Board members are: McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer; Paducah Mayor George Bray; Steve Carter, McCracken County Schools; Dr. Donald Shively, Paducah Independent Schools; Dan Lavit, Murray State University – Paducah campus; Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development; Jason Straub, Paducah Young Professionals; and Bradley Shoulta, Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
