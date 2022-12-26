Brent Housman, Baird, has been elected to serve as the 2023 chair of the board for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Cory Hicks, business services director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, who was chair in 2022, will serve as immediate past chair and vice chair of business advocacy. Katie Englert, Compass Counseling, has been elected as chair-elect.

In addition to Housman, Hicks and Englert, other members of the chamber’s 2023 executive committee include: Susan Ybarzabal, CFSB, vice chair of the board and also as vice chair of membership and marketing; Mike Karnes, Williams, Williams & Lentz, treasurer; Terri Lundberg, Lundberg Medical Imaging, vice chair of education and workforce; Jessica Newman, Advantage Insurance Services, vice chair of small business; and Sandra Wilson, president, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In