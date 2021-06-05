Housing Authority volunteers help Littleville 'Rise & Shine'

Paducah’s first Southside Rise & Shine week concludes tomorrow with a “Celebration Sunday,” and ice cream social in Littleville, before the eight-week initiative moves on to help spruce up the Walter Jetton neighborhood.
The city of Paducah encourages volunteers and neighbors to join the celebration, where everyone can pick up litter, meet each other, talk about the neighborhood and eat ice cream. It’s set for 1-4 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1625 Bloom Ave.
However, there’s already been at least one volunteer effort in Littleville for its Southside Rise & Shine week, thanks to the Housing Authority of Paducah.
“We are going to be participating at least once every week in each of the areas, especially Walter Jetton, Dolly McNutt, the Uppertown area and Ella Munal, because we actually have properties there ourselves,” HAP Executive Director Tommy Hollimon Jr., told The Sun.
The city has set up yellow garbage rollouts and large dumpsters throughout the Littleville neighborhood for residents and volunteers to use this week, in addition to “This is your week!” yard signs.
The Rise & Shine weeks are planned for June and July. After the Littleville neighborhood, the remaining schedule is: Walter Jetton, June 8-13; Kolb Park, June 15-20; Uppertown, June 22-27; River Park, June 29-July 4; Dolly McNutt, July 6-11; Ella Munal, July 13-18; and Farley Place, July 20-25.
“There were seven or eight of us out here (Wednesday), and so we walked around, picked up trash, talked to a few neighbors and they kind of showed us where some trash may be,” Hollimon said Thursday.
“That was basically about all we did and that’s all our goal here — to just show up during the week and just pick up trash as we can.”
A different group of HAP employees, who wore bright, matching t-shirts, gathered by Grace Baptist Church on Thursday to pose for photos.
“There’s going to be a few of us stay back and finish up the tires that we did not get to yesterday,” Hollimon added.
One HAP employee, Demontay Orr, is from Paducah’s Northside area, and said whether it’s Northside or Southside — it’s all Paducah.
“It’s needed,” he said, on the clean-up efforts.
“I mean, the Southside has been neglected for so long. It is needed. It’s just a great thing when you can drive through a neighborhood and see it being cleaned up and nice and neat looking.”
Another employee, Jeff Concentine, described Southside as a good place to live.
“It’s a good idea,” he added, on Rise & Shine. “I think it needs to be spread all across the town. It’s a good start with Southside though.”
As previously reported, the Rise & Shine initiative focuses on a different Southside neighborhood for each week, and residents can dispose of litter and household trash in the garbage rollouts. It’s also an opportunity to get rid of bulky items, tires, appliances and brush, leaves and limbs. They can place them in front of their home, next to the street for free collection, but people need to call Public Works at 270-444-8511 if they have items for collection.
Different Littleville residents took advantage of the initiative this week.
They left out old tires and other items by the curb, and threw away larger things into the dumpsters. The residents included Carol and Warren Pendleton, of Bloom Avenue, who both expressed support for the initiative.
The Paducah couple had different items to dispose of, including wood and scrap metal, and they didn’t have to go far to do it.
“I like their yearly clean-up, but again, it’s not in Littleville. We have to take all of our things, rent a trailer and then take it over to (another location),” Carol Pendleton noted, while Warren Pendleton thanked the volunteers helping, adding it “means a great deal” to residents.
According to the city, several community partners are also taking part in the Southside Rise & Shine initiative, including CFSB and Lowe’s. The bank is helping to organize Sunday celebrations and providing ice cream social refreshments, while Lowe’s is providing volunteers and supplies. City officials also said Lowe’s will recycle the appliances that get picked up.
There is more information available for Paducah’s Southside residents and Rise & Shine volunteers on the city’s website, which includes a map of Southside neighborhoods, schedules and volunteer safety guidelines.
