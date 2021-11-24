After months of planning, workers and volunteers from a dozen Paducah businesses and organizations gathered on Tuesday at the Housing Authority of Paducah to put together packages of Thanksgiving staples to help more than 100 Paducah families.
Trish Dry, resident liaison and administrative assistant for HAP, pitched the idea to other Housing Authority employees when she started working there in July. With the support and generosity of the community, Dry said, the project grew from giving meals to 25 families to having enough supplies to feed more than 100 families on Thanksgiving. The families who received meals are current HAP clients.
Dry estimated the Housing Authority was able to raise more than $6,000 in monetary and food donations.
“I have been overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity,” Dry said.
Items the families received on Tuesday included turkeys, stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, canned corn, green beans, bread rolls, cornbread mix, mac and cheese and cake mix.
Many of the groups Dry and other HAP workers called were eager to help, Dry said. Even if they could not help, some of the groups were able to point Dry in the direction of a person or group who could. Dry even got in touch with a former high school classmate, who was able to get her on a radio show for a live interview to get the word out about the project. A few businesses reached out almost immediately after hearing her on the radio.
Some of the groups and businesses who helped include Triangle Enterprises, Kut-N-Up Salon, Hipp Property Group, Jonestown Barber & Salon Shop, Paducah Police Department, Rotary Club of Paducah, Kiwanis Club of Paducah, Forthman Foods, Anthem, Starnes Barbecue and Heartland Worship Center. Dry said there were also some anonymous donors who gave food and money to the cause.
Whether it was businesses dropping off vanloads of food, groups making sure HAP had enough food to serve its clients or people reaching out to offer their volunteer services, Dry said all the people who helped went “above and beyond” what she first imagined this project to be.
“Housing Authority could not have done this without our volunteers,” Dry said.
Mischelle Dukes, who works for Anthem and lives in Paducah, was one of the volunteers who helped put together Thanksgiving packages for HAP families. Her role involves working with Anthem’s Medicaid division and educating people on nutrition, and she had a table set up with other Anthem workers to help educate residents about making healthy food choices on a budget.
“I’m glad to be here. Anything that can help people have better lives is what I want to do,” Dukes said.
Dry said every HAP employee pitched in and brought some canned goods to give away to some of their clients.
Anthem also brought a new slow cooker as a door prize to give away to one of the families
The Housing Authority has plans to keep this project going every Thanksgiving.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
