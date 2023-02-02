REIDLAND — A 16-year-old girl died in a house fire Wednesday morning, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt said emergency dispatchers received the call to the 400 block of Pugh Road, near Salt & Light Community Church, at about 9:51 a.m.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly, Willcutt said.
No one other than the teen was in the building at the time of the blaze, and no other injuries were reported.
Willcutt said the building, set hundreds of feet off the road and behind trees, was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the girl’s name was not release, pending notification to family.
The Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department and Ledbetter Fire Departments, as well as McCracken County Emergency Management and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, all responded.
One Reidland-Farley fire truck slid off the road and partially into a ditch due to icy road conditions, and due to its positioning, had to wait until the rest of the vehicles had cleared the scene so wreckers could approach from both directions to lift it back onto the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.