FRANKFORT — The hottest week of the year continues in Kentucky, with the National Weather Service saying Thursday and Friday are now when the heat will peak before a slight cooldown takes place over the weekend.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect both Thursday and Friday for the western half of the state, primarily along and west of Interstate 65, where the heat index could top 110. Excessive heat watches have been issued for Thursday in northern Kentucky, for heat index readings up to 110, as well as in northeastern Kentucky, where it may hit 105.

