The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Thursday morning at a Paducah hotel on Cairo Road during a drug investigation, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The sheriff’s office said that, while executing a search warrant just after 9 a.m., detectives located Christopher Lester, 32, no address given, Shayla Harper, 25, of Murray, and a small child inside the hotel room. Lester was located inside the bathroom where detectives found a glass smoking pipe and plastic baggy in the toilet, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office said that, during a search of the hotel room, detectives located 39 fentanyl pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, synthetic marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and $4,158 in cash believed to proceeds of illegal drug sales. Detectives also located suspected fentanyl powder in plain view in areas easily accessible to the small child that was present in the hotel room, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Lester was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-fentanyl, possession of a second-degree controlled substance-hallucinogen (mushrooms), possession of a synthetic drug, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office said Harper was charged with possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl, possession of a second-degree controlled substance-hallucinogen (mushrooms), possession of a synthetic drug, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lester and Harper were taken to the McCracken County Jail. Child protective services was contacted and the child was released to a family member, according to the news release.
