The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Thursday morning at a Paducah hotel on Cairo Road during a drug investigation, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The sheriff’s office said that, while executing a search warrant just after 9 a.m., detectives located Christopher Lester, 32, no address given, Shayla Harper, 25, of Murray, and a small child inside the hotel room. Lester was located inside the bathroom where detectives found a glass smoking pipe and plastic baggy in the toilet, according to the news release.

