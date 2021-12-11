Hotel Metropolitan rings in the holidays

For the first time since it was established as a museum, the Hotel Metropolitan is all decked out for the holidays.
Museum Director Betty Dobson described the vibe of the museum as Victorian with an African-American flair. From the entrance where colorful lights line the columns and rails of the front porch to the main floor and bedrooms lined with garland and poinsettias, tourists and visitors to the museum get to see how the hotel may have once looked to guests who were in town for the holidays.
Paying homage to the Hotel Metropolitan’s history as a place for African-American travelers and visitors to stay, many of the hotel’s Christmas decorations feature Black Santa Claus as well as Black angels. A quilt hanging on the main floor features a Black Santa Claus on a snowy night lined with symbols that were once used to help pass along messages to enslaved people who were escaping to the north with the Underground Railroad network.
Dobson hosted a Christmas Open House Thursday for friends of the museum and volunteers who helped set up the hotel for the holidays. As a thank you to volunteers who help set up some of the hotel’s eight bedrooms for Christmas, including members of the Paducah Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Paducah Red Hat Society, guests were treated to appetizers, Christmas carols sung by local musician RedVelvet and an opportunity to walk through the museum on self-guided tours.
“I just want to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their help and support,” Dobson told the crowd of about a dozen supporters.
Hotel Metropolitan began housing guests in 1908. Dobson said the hotel has brought in African-American athletes, artists and celebrities like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Ike and Tina Turner, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Thurgood Marshall and some of the Harlem Globetrotters. The hotel was listed in the Green Book, which had places throughout the country that were safe and comfortable for African American travelers to stay during segregation. Dobson took over the location in 1999, and with grants from the city, state and federal, has renovated the hotel and established it as Paducah’s African American museum.
Dobson said decorations would remain up at the Hotel Metropolitan through the end of December. Tours are available by appointment by calling 270-994-1783.
