Hotel Metropolitan puts together 8th of August exhibit

Hoping for a unique way to mark Paducah’s Emancipation Celebration, the Hotel Metropolitan will be the site of a walk-through, outdoor historical exhibit highlighting Black individuals and their contributions to the area’s history.
The exhibit — “Upper Town Love, Apart Together 2020” — is a part of the Eighth of August festivities. An important date in local calendars, Aug. 8 serves as west Kentucky’s equivalent to Juneteenth as it is believed by many to be the date news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the region.
Betty Dobson, who runs the Hotel Metropolitan, is doing her best to provide people with a memorable experience even as COVID-19 prevents mass gatherings.
“I believe it’s important to still try to celebrate the Eighth of August as best we can,” Dobson told the Sun. “In light of all the current events — people fighting to have equal rights — the Eighth of August was that time that people gathered as family and you thought of positive and good things, ate good food and made good memories. I think we still need to do that.
“We shouldn’t let COVID-19 rob us of everything that we can do. Though we can’t have people in this small structure, we can pace out in the yard enough room for people to see an exhibit.”
The exhibit will run 5-7 p.m. Saturday outside the Hotel Metropolitan, which normally serves as a museum and gathering place. It consists of pictures, displays and information about unique pieces of Paducah’s past, telling the story of people and organizations that have left their mark in the region and the world.
DJ Crystal Shackelford will be providing music for the event.
Attendance is entirely free, Dobson said, thanks to the contributions of Art of the Rural — a Kentucky nonprofit that provided program funds for the event. Proper social distancing and facial coverings are strongly encouraged.
This type of event is unexplored territory for Dobson and the Hotel Metropolitan.
“This is kind of a new thing for us because we’re not offering food,” she said. “That’s usually what we’re about but we can’t risk that this year.”
More information about the event and Hotel Metropolitan is available by calling 270-443-7918.
Other Eighth of August programming scheduled in the coming days:
• Tonight: Opening ceremony at W.C. Young Community Center, 6 p.m.
• Thursday: Outdoor movie night on W.C. Young Community Center Lawn, 7-9 p.m., and Little Mr. & Miss Eighth of August Baby Pageant voting closes.
• Friday: Fish Fry in W.C. Young Community Center parking lot, 5 p.m., and Virtual Zoom-A-Thon Auction, 7-11 p.m.
• Saturday: Emancipation Celebration Breakfast, carryout and drive-thru only, 7-11 a.m.; Car & Motorcycle Show/Parade at Stuart Nelson Park, 3-6 p.m.; themed T-shirt and souvenir journal sale in Robert Coleman Park, 6-8 p.m.; and Oscar Cross Boys and Girls’ Club Keystone Club Block Party in organization’s parking lot, 6 p.m.
• Sunday: Little Mr. & Miss Eighth of August Baby Pageant winners announced virtually at 3:45 p.m.; virtual salute to gospel music and memorial service at 4 p.m.; and virtual silent auction winners announced, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.