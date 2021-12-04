Hotel Metropolitan prepares for holiday tours

The Hotel Metropolitan is getting into the holiday spirit this season as local groups, businesses and individuals are working together to decorate the African American museum with Christmas decorations.
For the first time, groups and individuals have come together to help Hotel Metropolitan decorate for a Victorian Christmas event, which Director Betty Dobson said will also include African American flair.
Groups, like the Paducah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which was setting up in the hotel on Thursday, are decorating different rooms inside the hotel and adding decorations like wreaths, garland, angels, dolls, ornaments and other handmade decorations.
A pre-opening tour will be offered on Dec. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m for special guests and the media. The public is invited to tour the hotel every weekend starting on Dec. 10 and 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. Tours are by appointment.
The Hotel Metropolitan opened in 1908 and hosted famous Black artists and celebrities like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. It was also included in the Green Book, a guidebook of places used in the Jim Crow era to indicate where it was safe and acceptable for African American travelers to stay.
Hotel Metropolitan is located at 724 Oscar Cross Ave. in Paducah.
