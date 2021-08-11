Hotel Metropolitan featured on 'American Pickers'

History Channel viewers may have gotten a surprise local spotlight during Monday evening’s new episode of “American Pickers” when the hosts’ van pulled up to the Hotel Metropolitan.
The antique hunting show got connected with the landmark several years ago when reality TV personality Danielle Colby stayed at the institution, Metropolitan’s Director Betty Dobson told The Sun.
An increased effort on the show’s part to be more inclusive led to the hotel’s selection for an episode, she added.
“She asked that they consider doing the story and the rest of the story is history,” Dobson said.
The “American Pickers” crew came to Paducah this past February to film in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was just a real fun experience to learn how they do things and getting to meet these celebrities you actually see on TV,” Dobson said.
The hour-long episode features Colby and fellow “American Pickers” star Robbie Wolfe getting a tour of the century-old hotel that served as a stop on the Chitlin’ Circuit throughout the 20th century, hosting renowned Black performers like James Brown, B.B. King, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington among others and being listed in the Green Book that helped guide Black American travelers safely through the South.
Dobson takes the pair through the museum to talk about its significance, as well as local Black history, the Underground Railroad and quilt codes.
“I’m so thankful we had the opportunity to come here,” Colby said during the episode. “I’m so glad we had the chance to really understand more about American history that we don’t really get to see every day.
“I’m so thankful, too, to Mrs. Betty, that she holds this emotional weight every day just so that she can teach us.”
As far as antiques go, the pickers bought a number of items from the hotel’s storage space — including two sets of wooden theater chairs, a light globe and a porcelain neon sign front — totaling around $1,300, Dobson said.
“While normally we’re looking for a deal, this is a situation where we see an opportunity to buy some cool stuff, make some money off of it but then also make sure that Mrs. Betty can profit and she can help fix this place,” Colby said.
These funds will aid the hotel’s operations and potentially go toward needed renovations. The big thing on the checklist for Dobson is getting the funding for a subfloor to help regulate the temperature of the century-old building.
The last estimate that Dobson got nearly 5 years ago was around $10,000.
The Hotel Metropolitan did recently receive a $50,000 grant specifically to renovate the Purple Room — a separate building on the property that was used for entertainment and community gatherings, among other things.
The biggest boost that’s come from being on the show, so far, is the exposure.
“Having that exposure and letting people know what we’re trying to achieve is huge for us,” Dobson said. “My phone has not stopped ringing or getting text messages since the episode ended.
“I was bombarded with well wishes, people offering to send donations or people wanting to come help in any way they can.”
A nice bonus came from Wolfe, who connected Dobson with a needed resource to restore a reverse painted glass sign for the hotel that has needed work for some time. The sign was picked up just a few weeks ago.
Dobson hopes this process, which Wolfe called “an easy fix” during the episode, will be a quick turnaround so that she can get it installed on the building.
The episode of “American Pickers” — season 22, episode 19, “Secrets of the Hotel” — is available on demand via The History Channel’s app or via the show’s website with a valid cable subscription.
For more information about the Hotel Metropolitan, visit the institution’s Facebook page.
