Martha Bell just turned 83. One day after her birthday, she was back to her usual routine — serving hot food to community members in need through her Paducah nonprofit, Martha’s Vineyard.
Bell has done this work for over 30 years. She said she’s met all kinds of people from different walks of life.
“I did a pickup at Kroger yesterday and about five people said, ‘Isn’t it your birthday today?’ And I thought, ‘Everybody in the world knows it’s my birthday,’ ” she said Thursday, as she worked with a volunteer to slice strawberries for strawberry shortcake.
Many of the folks Bell feeds are kidney, heart and even hospice patients. They get approval from their doctors before signing up for Bell’s service, and volunteers deliver hot meals to those who can’t leave their homes.
She estimates about 68 of her regulars are on dialysis machines. Once they finish with their treatment, she said they may feel too weak to cook for themselves. Her hot meals help ensure they are getting appropriate nutrition.
Bell said she’s encountered many sad situations during her time volunteering. She recounts opening one woman’s fridge and finding nothing but peanut butter and water on the shelves.
She said her philosophy is treating everyone like she would want her own parents to be treated.
“If I treat everybody like they’re my mom or my dad, I’ll be in good shape. And I think that’s why God showed me all those people. Because, I had to know what the bottom’s like before I can achieve the top,” she said.
Each year, when the temperatures get hotter, the power bill at Martha’s Vineyard gets higher — reaching as high as $2,000.
Bell said neither she nor any of her volunteers have ever received a paycheck for the work they do. She relies solely on donations to keep the lights on and purchase ingredients. And right now, those donations aren’t paying the bills.
“When it’s hot outside, I still got to do my job in here. And I can’t do my job if I can’t turn on the ovens, the cookers and all that,” Bell explained. Sometimes, she says she even dips into her own savings to help make ends meet. Those savings are dwindling as the years go on.
Bell is staying positive. “God’s been good, and the people of Paducah have always came through and helped me,” she said.
If someone would like to lend a helping hand, Bell said there are several ways to do so. People can call or visit both Paducah Power and Paducah Water to help pay a bill directly. They can mail a check to Martha’s Vineyard at 1100 N. 12th St., Paducah, KY 42001 or drop a donation in her donation box. People can also donate through Venmo at @mvineyard40.
