For the 32nd consecutive year, blues lovers — and music lovers in general — will have a chance to enjoy the sounds and sights of Kenlake State Resort Park for the Hot August Blues Music Festival, Aug. 27-28.
This year’s event will offer an expansion in more than one way, according to Eric Allen with Good Time Production. The festival will feature its main stage as well as a second stage near the Bayview Building at the park that will showcase additional types of music from bluegrass to soul to Southern rock.
“We’re not trying to expose blues fans to other genres, but other genres to the blues,” Allen said. “There are a lot of these genres rooted” in blues.
The Hot August Blues Music Festival is the longest running music festival in Kentucky, he said, and is one of the oldest blues festivals in the country.
Last year, the festival kept rolling along with a streamed version when other similar festivals canceled.
Following the first night of performances, Allen said there will be a “Hot August Nights” at the Heritage Stage area where performers that evening will hold a jam session.
The headliner band Friday will be The Legendary Shack Shakers, who will be celebrating their 25th year of performing at the same site where they played their first gig, as well as a new album release.
Saturday’s headliner will be Nightmasters from Clarksville, Tennessee.
Other performers for the weekend include Johnny Mac, The Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Flatland Harmony Experiment, Lew Jetton and 61 South, Doppelganger, Bryan Fox and Good Chiggens, Tim Lynch, Band of Brothers, Haleigh Martin, John Sutton, Jay and Those Other Guys, Hunter, The Revelators, Hog Maw, Tailfin Cadillacs, A Different Sound, Dallas Remington, JD Wilkes, MCHS McBig Band, and Cat Daddy’O.
Tickets are available online at kenlakehotaugustblues.com or at the gate. Early bird tickets are sold out.
The gate opens at 2:30 p.m. that Friday and 10:30 a.m. that Saturday. Shuttles also will be available for guests staying at the park and at nearby hotels.
