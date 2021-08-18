As of Tuesday, 59 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Paducah either at Baptist Health or Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Laura Grumley, marketing and public relations manager for Baptist Health, said Baptist Health Paducah currently has 27 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Grumley added that the hospital is “near 100% capacity in critical care,” 38% are COVID-19 patients.
Nanette Bentley, public relations director of Mercy Health, told The Sun, “Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital is very busy but we are able to care for all patients who come to us for care. We are working hard to discharge patients to appropriate levels of care as safely and efficiently as possible. We currently have 32 COVID patients in-house.”
The data comes as hospital and ICU beds across the state start to fill up amidst the delta variant spreading.
In a news briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said by the end of this week, he expects to have more Kentuckians in hospitals and in intensive care units battling COVID-19 than at any other point during the pandemic.
Data from a Purchase Area Health Department from Aug. 17 listed two people from Ballard County hospitalized with COVID-19 and 19 COVID patients from McCracken County hospitalized.
A Kentucky COVID-19 daily report from Aug. 17 from the Cabinet of Health and Family Services listed that nearly two-thirds of inpatient beds and 67.3% of ICU beds in hospitals across Kentucky were occupied. Of those, COVID-19 patients make up about 18% of inpatients and 36% of ICU patients. COVID patients make up a little under 40% of patients in the state currently on ventilators; however, only about one-third of the total ventilators in the state are currently being used.
Tuesday’s CHFS report indicated more than three-quarters of ICU capacity in the region are currently in use in Region 1 — 13 counties in western Kentucky that includes McCracken. That’s up from Monday when about 65% of ICU capacity were in use.
Baptist Health and Mercy Health hosted a joint news conference last week addressing concerns about rising COVID cases in the area.
Mercy Health updated its visitor policy on Aug. 12. With limited exceptions, no visitors are allowed in COVID units or in the emergency department. For most, other non-COVID units, only one visitor is allowed.
On Tuesday, Beshear said a statewide mask mandate is under consideration as hospitalization numbers rise.
“If we run out of beds for people who are injured or sick or have a heart attack, don’t we have to do something?” Beshear said.
