Baptist Health Paducah will offer a virtual Spokes for Strokes bike tour this month to raise stroke awareness, along with providing funds for life-saving technologies and expanded stroke care services.
The virtual ride replaces the annual event, which was canceled this year because of health concerns related to COVID-19.
Cyclists can complete the virtual ride Saturday through June 30. Registration and instructions are available at active.com. Fees are $25 for an individual, $40 for couples and $50 for a family for four. Participants who complete the virtual ride will receive a T-shirt.
The bike tour offers 10-, 20-, 35- or 65-mile rides through southern McCracken, Marshall and Graves counties. The ride begins and ends at Baptist Imaging Center on the hospital campus.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
The acronym B.E.F.A.S.T. is a good way to learn stroke symptoms.
• Balance: Does the person have a sudden loss of balance?
• Eyes: Has the person lost vision in one or both eyes?
• Face drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
• Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak or are they hard to understand?
• Time to call 9-1-1: If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Additional stroke signs include sudden severe headache with no known cause or sudden confusion or trouble understanding.
For more information about Spokes for Strokes, phone 270-575-2871.
